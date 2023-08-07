Today’s Headlines: Niger Closes Air Space Citing Threat Of Intervention, WAEC to release 2023 SSCE result on Monday

Niger Closes Air Space Citing ‘Threat Of Intervention’

Niger’s military rulers announced Sunday that they had closed the country’s airspace, warning that any attempt to violate it would meet with an “energetic and immediate response”.

Source: Channel Television

“Faced with the threat of intervention, which is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighboring countries, Niger’s airspace is closed from this day on Sunday… for all aircraft until further notice,” the country’s new rulers said in a statement. The announcement came as the deadline from the West African bloc ECOWAS for them to hand back power to the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was due to expire.

ECOWAS last Sunday issued Niger’s new military rulers with an ultimatum to stand down within the week or face possible military intervention. Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 when members of his guard detained him at the presidency.

WAEC to release 2023 SSCE result on Monday

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is set to release the results of the 2023 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) on Monday, 7 August.

Source: Premium Times

The Head of the Public Affairs unit of the examination body, Moyosola Adesina, hinted at this development in a notice shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday. A total of 1,621,853 candidates across 20,851 government and private schools registered for the SSCE, which lasted for seven weeks, spanning 8 May to 23 June.

MINISTERIALNOMINEESS: APC chieftain lauds Tinubu on Okotete

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Sapele, Delta State, Nice Endurance Omoike, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for nominating the Executive Director, of Business Development, Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Stella Okotete, as Minister.

Source: Vanguard

In a phone chat with Vanguard, Omoike described her choice as a square peg in a square hole in the new government. He said he is also elated over the re-nomination of Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN, saying his nomination is well deserved. His words: “Stella Okotete is a very thick woman in the socio-political turf. Her achievements, records, and qualifications speak volumes for her and for the nation at large.

I wonder why some shameless people thought they could pull her down with their selfish interests. They can now bury their heads in shame as Okotete pulls through the screening exercise at the Red Chamber. Her appointment for the post of minister is not a fluke; it is well deserving, just as she is perfectly qualified for the job. “My deepest gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for finding the duo of Okotete and Keyamo worthy enough to help actualize his earnest dream of a renewed hope and a better Nigeria for all. I strongly believe they will not disappoint him on this noble course.”

Trump To Seek New Judge In Election Conspiracy Trial

Former US president Donald Trump said Sunday he will petition to have a different judge oversee his historic criminal trial and for the case to be moved out of Washington.

Source: Channel Television

The twice-impeached Republican has unleashed a stream of invective against those prosecuting him or running the case in which he faces charges over attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and defraud the United States.

His latest target: US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, the appointee of Democratic former president Barack Obama who was randomly assigned to the case in Washington. “There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge ‘assigned’ to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case. Everybody knows this, and so does she,” Trump, using all capital letters, posted on his Truth Social platform.

Federal registries can also register marriages —A’Court

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, has set aside the judgment of a Federal High Court, which restrained the Federal Government from further registering marriages contracted or celebrated under the Marriage Act, Cap. M6 laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004 within some local government councils in the country.

Source: Vanguard

The Appeal Court in its judgment delivered on August 2, 2023, held that both the Federal Government and Local Government Areas have the legal authority to celebrate, contract, and register marriages between prospective couples.

The court noted that not one organ of government has the exclusive preserve of contracting and celebrating marriages between a prospective couple. Justice Abubakar Umar delivered the lead judgment which was adopted by Justice Jimi Bada (presiding) and Justice Fredrick Oho.

