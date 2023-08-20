Today’s Headlines: Niger: Avoid War By All Means – Robinson Uwak Urges ECOWAS; Man To Man Is Unjust: El-Rufai Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media

Avoid War By All Means–Uwak

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Robinson Uwak, has passionately called for the suspension of the planned military intervention in Niger Republic by member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria.

This call came as a response to the readiness expressed by ECOWAS troops at a meeting in Accra, Ghana, to join the standby force set up to invade Niger over the country’s refusal to reverse the coup that removed President Mohamed Bazoum from office.

In a statement on Sunday, Uwak highlighted the need to continue diplomatic discussions with the junta led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, emphasizing the importance of agreeing on timelines for the return to democratic governance.

“Let Mr President suspend any talk of military action and sustain the dialogue option as this would yield long term benefits for regional peace and stability within the ECOWAS sub-region,” he urged.

Furthermore, Uwak warned of the potential consequences of a military conflict with Niger.

He stated, “The President should take a deep look at the impact of any war with our neighbouring country, the post-traumatic disorders, the severance of cross-border filial relations, the destruction and the injuries may probably not heal. Let us avoid this war by all means.”

The former representative also hailed General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the former Head of State and the chairman of the National Peace Committee, for his willingness to engage with Niger’s military rulers and to seek dialogue, even after being turned away during his initial visit.

Uwak finally called for peace in not just Nigeria, but the entire West African sub-region, pointing out that Nigeria, currently dealing with its own domestic security challenges, cannot afford another international military conflict so close to its borders.

Man To Man Is Unjust–El-rufai

Immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai on Sunday shared lyrics from one of Bob Marley’s songs in a cryptic message on his official X (Twitter) account.

El-Rufai stated that the late musician Bob Marley is one of the most talented musicians of all time and inspired his love for reggae music.

The lyrics partly reads: “Man to man is so unjust, children/ Ya don’t know who to trust/ Your worst enemy could be your best friend/ And your best friend, your worse enemy/ Some will eat and drink with you,” the former governor wrote on X.

“Thank God, we’re past the worse/ Hypocrites and parasites (hypocrites and parasites)/ Will come up and take a bite (will come up and take a bite)/ And if your night should turn to day/ A lot of people would run away/ And who the cap fit let them wear it!/ Who the cap fits let them wear it!”

Yoruba Monarchs Rejecting Tradition Unfit For Throne–Oba Abolarin

As the traditionalists across Nigeria celebrate the World Isese Day, the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Abolarin Aroyinkeye has disclosed that any Yoruba monarch rejecting traditional practice or religion is not fit to occupy the race’s throne.

Speaking at the 2023 Isese Day festival organised by Traditional Religion Worshippers in Osun state held at Freedom Park, Osogbo, he said Yoruba traditional rulers must embrace all religion practice within his domain.

His words; “Any traditional ruler outlawing traditional practice or religion is not fit for any Yoruba throne.

“I cannot outlaw any traditional practice, I even participate in Oro worship because there is a lot of lesson in it. As a monarch, I gain wisdom everytime Oro deity is worshipped in my domain.

“As Africans, we cannot and must not forget our tradition, it is our greatest strength, we must guide and protect it jealously”, he said.

Ex-agitators Commends Tinubu For Moving NDDC Back To Presidency

Niger Delta ex-agitators have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu decision to return the supervision of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, back to the Presidency.

The National Secretary of the First Phase of Ex-agitators, Mr. Nature Dumale, in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, described the decision as heart-warming, adding that to hear that the NDDC would henceforth report directly to the President like the North East Development Commission (NEDC, was welcomed.

Dumale, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Strategic Communication Committee, SCC, said the development is an answered prayer, recalling that he had in the past led a campaign for the commission to be directly supervised by the President.

Dumale maintained that Niger Delta had suffered lack of development over the years because greedy individuals were allowed to convert many interventions by the Federal Government for the region, into their personal estates.

