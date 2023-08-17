Todays Headlines: Nig. Too Big To Be Led By A Neophyte-Ganduje, Ministerial list: Deji Hail Tinubu Over Wike Portfolios

Nigeria too big to be led by a neophyte, says APC Chairman, Ganduje

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, says Nigeria is too big to be administered by a neophyte.

Speaking when members of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) paid him a congratulatory visit at the national secretariat in Abuja, he maintained that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the wherewithal to administer the country.

Ganduje who did not mention the names of inexperienced presidential candidates of opposition political parties that jostled for the exalted seat of the presidency in the recently held general elections, referred to Tinubu’s antecedents as Lagos state governor to buttress his assertions.

The term governor of Kano State assured that the President Tinubu led administration would live up to the expectations of supporters of the APC in repositioning the country to achieve greatness.

Ganduje, who applauded SWAGA over the role they played in drumming up support for Tinubu, remarked that he did not regret his support for Tinubu long before the runoff to the APC presidential election in 2022.

“Just like SWAGA, some of us started it in the heart. I believed that our principal is the right man we have been yearning for to mount the leadership of the country. He has succeeded in doing that before now.

“You have to assess people from where they are coming from, you have to look at their C.V, their disposition towards leadership, and not just support people from the blues.

“Nigeria is too big for that. Asiwaju is a man of institutions, and a man known for developing institutions. That is why we have sustainability in Lagos State. Lagos State is sustainable not because he was governor for 20 years but because he laid the foundation for sustainability.

“Lagos today is one of the greatest states in Nigeria and Africa. We supported him because we want a mirror image of that kind of sustainability for Nigeria. Asiwaju is equal to the task.

“He will reform the system, the economy, the institutions and address all the social economic issues to take Nigeria to the next level. We believe he would make a big mark of change in Nigeria.”

Ministerial list: Deji Hail Tinubu Over Wike Portfolios

A socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has hailed President Bola Tinubu on the appointment of former governor Nyesom Wike as the minister of the federal capital territory, FCT, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN as the Attorney General of the Federation and minister of justice, Wale Edun as the Minister of Finance, as well as Muhammed Ali Pate as the coordinating Minister of Health.

According to a statement he personally signed on Thursday, Adeyanju noted that the new ministers, with their track record in private and public sphere, will bring their wealth of experience to bear in turning our country’s fortunes around, for the better.

The statement reads, “I will like to extend my warmest congratulation to your excellency, President Bola Tinubu, on emerging victorious in a most keenly contested presidential election. While the outcome of the election is being challenged at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, you must, in the interim, face the serious issues of governance bedeviling our nation.

Troops Kill 28 Terrorists, Arrest 114, Rescue 82 Hostages — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said troops deployed for internal security operations across the country have killed 28 terrorists, arrested 114 terrorists/collaborators, suspected oil thieves, kidnappers and rescued 82 hostages.

The Director, Defence Media tions, Major General Edward Buba, who disclosed this at the biweekly update on Armed Forces of Nigeria operations on Thursday, said the troops seized stolen crude worth N876,451,000.00 within the period.

He said the troops destroyed 36 dugout pits, 62 wooden boats, 73 storage tanks, one vehicle, and 75 cooking ovens used by the crude oil thieves.

He assured Nigerians that members of the Armed Forces will continue to respond with overwhelming military force against any group that threatens the safety of citizens and security forces.

“The men and women of the Armed Forces will continue to put themselves in harm’s ways, time and time again, to protect our great nation.

“No doubt, the Armed Forces possess the power and the will to hunt down those that wish to bring harm upon our citizens. The ongoing operations is a message to those that question the resolve of the military. It is also a message to members of these violent extremist groups that think they can hide. They can be rest assured that others shall raise their sons and daughters, as no one will strike at the military without injurious consequences.”

Wike capable of elevating FCT to new heights – Ezekwugo

Former Governor of River State, Chief Nyesom Wike, newly appointed as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been described as the best candidate for the position, capable of elevating the FCT to new heights.

The reaction came from Chief Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo, the former Senatorial Candidate for the FCT under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 elections.

Ezekwugo, popularly known as Mr Competence, expressed his confidence in Wike’s ability to deliver on the job.

He cited the new FCT minister’s track record of achievements in River State, where he served as governor for eight years.

In a statement on Thursday, Ezekwugo said: “Based on the confidence reposed in him and his remarkable history, I am certain that Chief Wike is the best man for the job.”

