Today’s Headlines: NG Elect Are Won By Most Rugged Poll–Davido, Refineries Will Not Work By Dec -OBJ

Nigerian elections are won by most rugged politicians – Davido

Famous singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has asserted that elections in Nigeria are won by the most “rugged” candidates.

The singer made the remark his X page, on Wednesday.

He wrote, “Nigeria Election nah by who rugged pass.”

A curious fan asked if his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State also won by ruggedness and Davido confirmed that rugged men were on his uncle’s side.

The fan with the X handle @chief_ochuko wrote the comment section; “Na ruggedity ur uncle take win Abi?”

Davido replied: “Men mount.”

Refineries will not work by December- Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that refineries will not become functional by December despite the projection of the current administration.

Obasanjo made this known in an exclusive interview with The Cable on Tuesday.

He revealed that while he was in office, the Shell Oil Development Company(SPDC) turned down his offer of handling the nation’s refineries saying that they’ll never work as long as the government is holding onto them.

He said: “They will not work as long as the government is keeping hold of them. When I was President, I invited Shell to a meeting. I told them I wanted to hand over the refineries for them to help us run. They bluntly told me they would not. I was shocked.

“I repeated the request and they stood their ground. When the meeting was over, I asked their big man (MD) to wait behind for a little chat. Then I asked him why they were so hesitant on not taking over the refineries. He said did I want to hear the truth? I said yes. He listed four reasons. One, he said Shell makes its money from upstream and that is where its interest lies. Two, he said they only do downstream or retail as a matter of service. Three, he said our refineries would be bad business for them, that globally, companies are going for bigger refineries because of the economics of refineries. Four, he said there is too much corruption in refineries.

Jonathan wants 2014 confab report implemented

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has raised questions about Nigeria’s founding fathers’ vision for the nation during the struggle for independence.

The former president also called for the implementation of the 2014 National Conference report, noting that its recommendation would help solve most of the nation’s problems.

Speaking at a national dialogue event in Abuja, which also celebrated the 60th birthday of social critic, Prof. Udenta Udenta and featured the presentation of 21 books authored by Udenta, Jonathan, who chaired the occasion, pointed out that while leaders like Julius Nyerere of Tanzania championed the cause of a unified nation in their countries, Nigeria’s founding fathers seemed to prioritise ethnic politics over national cohesion.

Also speaking at the same event, former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, said the ‘Occupy Nigeria’ protest that grounded the country in 2012 when the Jonathan-led government removed subsidy from petrol was mere politics.

Abuja second runway ready in 12 months — Keyamo

The Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has disclosed that the construction of the second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will be completed within the next 12 months.

Speaking during a tour at the Abuja airport on Tuesday, he said the government had started the payment of compensation to communities affected by the second runway project.

“You know, I had to go and meet the FCT minister and get that project off the ground in terms of clearing the obstacles on the way. So, as of today, the report I have is that the money we paid to FCT for them to pay the settlers there has started being paid, and they have started moving.

“This is a project Nigerians have been waiting for forever. It has been a controversial project since Obasanjo’s time. Well, thankfully, this government is set to commence that project and it is one of the projects that is a low-hanging fruit for us and we think it is extremely important. You remember the other time there was a problem with the Abuja runway, we all had to go to Kaduna, you know, in a very inconvenient manner, to board our plane.

