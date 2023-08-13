Today’s Headlines: Neymar in talk with Saudi’s Al-Hilah; 2023 election showed Nigerians tired of APC – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Neymar in talk with Saudi’s Al-Hilah

Neymar is in advanced talks over a transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, The Sun reports.

The Brazilian told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave the club last week.

He asked his management to find him a new club, sparking interest from teams across Europe.

Al-Hilal seized on the opportunity and are now in advanced talks with Neymar, reports Fabrizio Romano.

2023 election showed Nigerians tired of APC

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said that the results of the 2023 elections revealed that Nigerians are tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Bakare, who contested at the 2022 presidential primary of the APC, said this on Sunday during a State of the Nation Broadcast, at the church at Ikeja, Lagos.

During his speech themed, Vice, Virtue & Time: Three Things That Never Stand Still, the cleric and politician said the APC he joined to form had deted from the principles it was founded on.

The cleric said, at this juncture, I must also sound a warning to the APC. I was there when the APC was formed and the extent of my involvement is well documented. As a stakeholder and more importantly as a nation builder, I’m more obligated to state without equivocation that this is not the APC we envisaged. The results of the last elections were clear indications that Nigerians are fed up with what the APC had become.

Opportunistic politicians fuelling my conflict with Obaseki

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has said the conflict between him and the governor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, was fuelled by opportunistic politicians.

Shaibu said this on Saturday while refuting the claims of allegedly plotting a coup against Obaseki.

He said there is no disagreement between him and his boss, noting that the reports suggesting otherwise are the imagination of the fifth columnist.

This reaction is coming 24 hours after Obaseki openly discussed the conflict with his deputy.

Nominate El-Rufai’s ministerial replacement from Kaduna-South, Central, APC chieftain urges Tinubu

A former Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Caucus in Kaduna State, Alh. Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to replace former governor, Nasir El-Rufai with a ministerial nominee from Kaduna Central or Kaduna South for inclusiveness.

He stated this in an open letter to Tinubu obtained by The PUNCH on Sunday.

Ramalan appealed that the ministerial position should go to Zone 2 or Zone 3 where persons and politicians of high caliber are well placed to take such a position in view that both El-Rufai and Governor Uba Sani are from Zone 1.

Tijjani who is the Chairman of Liberty Radio and Television called on President Tinubu to look critically into the sharing of political positions in Kaduna State, noting the over-concentration of political offices in one zone is not auguring well for the APC in the State.

