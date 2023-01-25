Today’s Headlines: New Nigeria Possible—Peter Obi, Restructuring Key To Nigeria’s Progress—Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New Nigeria Possible—Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed optimism to build a new Nigeria, noting that other political parties are built on corruption.

Source: Punch paper

Obi said this on Wednesday, when his presidential campaign council arrived Pantami stadium in Gombe State, to solicit for votes, noting that the solution was in Labour Party.

Our correspondent reports that Obi earlier met with Gombe women at the International Hotel Conference hall where he sought for their support, stressing that they should use their Permanent Voter Cards to bring the right change to the country.

Restructuring Key To Nigeria’s Progress—Atiku

The Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, reaffirmed his commitment to restructuring and devolution of powers to states and local governments in the country.

Source: Vanguard papers

He predicated his position to the inadequacy of presidential system of government currently being operated in the country, which concentrated so much powers at the centre, to the detriment of the federating units.

Atiku stated this in Asaba at the inauguration of some projects executed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration in Delta State.

Atiku-Okowa ticket best for Nigeria – Ereyitom

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives and Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for Warri Federal constituency in the forthcoming February 25, 2023, Presidential and National Assembly election, Hon. Chief Dr. Thomas Ereyitomi JP has described the PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s ticket as the best for Nigeria.

Source: Vanguard papers

Ereyitomi made the declaration in Asaba during the campaign rally of the PDP, he reiterated the PDP’s resolve to rescue Nigeria from the ruling party at the centre and reset the country into a more prosperous nation.

The Warri Federal Rep Member noted that with the massive transformation and development agenda of Governor Okowa as well as the 2023 Vice presidential candidate, Delta is fully for PDP, Ereyitomi appealed to all eligible voters in Warri federal constituency, Delta State, and Nigeria at large to make sure they vote for PDP candidates from presidential candidate to governorship, Senatorial, House of Reps, House of Assembly and other elective future positions.

Kachikwu Tackles Presidential Candidates Over Failure To Debate Critical Issues

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has decried the refusal of some of his counterparts in the February 25 election to debate on the “myriad issues” plaguing the nation.

Source: Channels TV

Kachikwu registered his displeasure in a statement on Wednesday where he expressed happiness over his return to work after two weeks of isolation due to an infection with coronavirus.

“It is a tragedy that a month to the Presidential Elections, the myriad issues that plague our nation have not been debated by the Presidential Candidates. How do we fix our economy other than just saying from consumption to production? Produce what, where and when?

Atiku expresses shock over death of Abia PDP guber candidate, Ikonne

The Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar

has expressed shock over the death of the partys’s presidential candidate in Abia, Prof Eleazar Ikonne.

Source: Daily Post

DAILY POST had reported Ikonne died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

He said Prof Ikonne was an erudite scholar of repute with vast experience in administration, whose contributions to advancing knowledge within the academic community will be appreciated by generations unborn.

“I recall my last encounter with Prof Ikonne vividly when he led a delegation of Abia PDP stakeholders to my residence in Abuja. He, Prof Ikonne, was at his intellectual best in the course of the robust discussion that I had with his delegation.

