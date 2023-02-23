Today’s Headlines: New Naira Policy To Frustrate Tinubu—Akeredolu, APC Worked Hard, Deserves Victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New Naira Policy To Frustrate Tinubu—Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said the naira redesign and swap policy was targeted at truncating Saturday’s presidential election and national assembly elections.

Source: Punch paper

He added that the policy was also targeted at the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to ensure he lost the election.

The governor stated this at the state broadcast aired on electronic media outfits in the state on Thursday morning, barely 48 hours to the election.

APC Worked Hard, Deserves Victory –Adamu

The National Chairman of the All progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has said the party has worked hard and deserves victory at the forthcoming polls.

Source: Punch paper

Adamu said this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja on the party’s chances.

“The APC is fully prepared and ready to go into this election. For us as a party, the only result we expect from this election is victory. We have worked hard, really hard.

“No party has been able to put up a robust campaign like the APC did.

“I am sure that the efforts we have put into this campaign will definitely result in successes at the polls.

“And, by the grace of God, we shall surely come out of this Saturday presidential election victorious party,” Adamu said,.

He called on the party supporters and agents to conduct themselves peacefully and to be very vigilant going into the polls.

Presidential election: Tinubu not losing sleep over ACF’s Atiku endorsement – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, on Wednesday said its flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, would not lose sleep over the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, endorsement of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Source: Daily Post

APC PCC said it would not take ACF’s endorsement of Atiku seriously because a lot of Northern groups support Tinubu.

A few days ago, a chieftain of the ACF, Muhammad Yakubu, said Atiku was the body’s preferred candidate ahead of Saturday’s election.

FCT: PDP, LP lose scores of members to APC

Barely 48 hours to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party have lost scores of members to APC in the Federal Capital Territory.

Source: Punch paper

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the defectors were received into the fold of APC on Wednesday in Abuja.

The National Coordinator, National Mass Movement for Better Orientation, Dr Hawa Iyatu-Bagu, a frontline Tinubu support group, said the development was an indication of APC’s victory in the February 25 elections.

Iyatu-Bagu said that the organisation had been in touch with the defectors for a very long time, saying, ”today those that accepted the truth have decided to follow the winning team.

