Today’s Headlines: New Naira Notes: Buhari And Central Bank Gov, Emefiele Will Suffer If Hardship Continues, Says Father Mbaka, Buhari Mourns Kuku Bewaji

Photo Credit: Google

Buhari And Emefiele Will Suffer If Hardship Continues – Mbaka

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

The outspoken Catholic priest and Chaplain of the Adoration Chaplaincy Enugu, Southeast Nigeria, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has warned that the current naira crisis will mar the forthcoming general elections if the scarcity of the notes is not addressed and fixed immediately.

Mbaka who spoke during the First Sunday ministration at Adoration Ground lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) didn’t implement the currency policy until now that the President’s tenure is coming to an end.

Buhari Mourns Kuku

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday commiserated with the family of a prominent businesswoman and committed All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart, Mrs Bewaji Kuku, who passed on recently.

In a condolence message he issued through spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari condoled with the APC family in Lagos State on losing a frontline politician.

Labour Party’s Deputy Guber Candidate, Others Defect To APC

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The Labour Party, LP, at the weekend lost its deputy governorship candidate, three senatorial candidates and seven candidates for House of Representatives to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Zamfara State.

They are Alhaji Sule Dansadau, the party’s deputy governorship candidate; Yahaya Audi Mafara, the Zamfara West senatorial candidate.

Two-Storey Building Collapses In Rivers, South-South Nigeria, Kill Three Labourers

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

A two-storey building collapsed on Saturday in Aluu community in Rivers State, South-South Nigeria, reportedly killing three labourers.

Confirming the incident, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, said that only one labourer died as a result of the incident.

APC Sacks Taraba State Chairman Over Anti-Party Activities

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday sacked the Chairman of its Taraba State chapter, Ibrahim El-Sudi, over alleged continuous engagement in activities adjudged to be against the progress of the party.

Briefing journalists in Jalingo, the state capital, the APC’s South Zonal Chairman, Dauda Ayuba Dakinjo, said El-Sudi was sacked because he continued to fan the embers of discord and rancour to the detriment of the progress of the party in the state.

