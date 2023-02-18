This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: New Naira: Buhari Wrongly Advised – Keyamo; Adamu To Meet APC Govs Sunday

Buhari Wrongly Advised_Keyamo

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has said that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has good intentions for the naira redesign policy, but was wrongly advised.

This follows the President’s address on Thursday directing that only the old N200 naira notes be recirculated until April 10, 2023, to ease the pain felt by citizens as a result of the scarcity of the naira notes.

However, Keyamo, who was speaking Friday night on Channels Television’s political programme, ‘The 2023 Verdict’, said although the President acted honestly, he might have been advised wrongly.

He added that he would have advised the President to comply with the Supreme Court order, which was to recirculate all the old notes.

My view is that the President acted honestly, without intention to slight the Supreme Court, but he may have acted on wrong advice. I did not give that advice, it’s not my responsibility. I do not know who gave that advice.

Adamu To Meet APC Govs Sunday

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has invited the APC State Governors to an emergency meeting on Sunday.

The development is coming in the wake of the growing friction and cold war between the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and some aggrieved governors over the naira redesign policy that has subjected a number of Nigerians to untold hardship in the last three weeks.

The PUNCH also reported how a pocket of violent protests, bank vandalisation and killings took place in several states, notably in Lagos, Rivers, Ogun and Edo states.

The lingering cash squeeze policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria was further worsened following the declaration by the president that the CBN should allow only the old N200 to co-exist with the new naira notes.

Hours after the president’s broadcast, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State had addressed Kaduna residents, saying the former military Head of State was wrong on his directive to recirculate only the old N200 banknotes as part of measures to curb the cash crunch in the country.

Photo Credit:Google

We Didn’t Ask Banks To Collect Old N500, N1,000 Notes—CBN

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has said it did not direct banks to collect the old N500 and N1,000, as earlier reported.

Director, Corporate Communication, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, stated this in response to media reports that the apex bank had directed commercial banks to collect the old N500 and N1,000.

He said: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to some fake and unauthorised messages, quoting the CBN as having authorised the Deposit Money Banks to collect the old N500 and N1,000 banknotes.

For the avoidance of doubt, and in line with Mr. President’s broadcast of February 16, the CBN has been directed to ONLY re-issue and recirculate the old N200 banknotes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 60 days up to April 10.

“Members of the public should, therefore, disregard any message and/or information not formally released by the Central Bank of Nigeria on this subject.

Naira Redesign ill-Timed Targeted At Tinubu—Dumebi

Photo Credit :Vanguard Newspapers

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, has said that the current Naira redesign was ill-timed and an alleged plot to attack the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Kachikwu warned the federal government against bringing Nigeria to a ‘state of anarchy’ in their alleged pursuit of stopping Tinubu.

He said, “I had long warned that the recolouring of the naira was ill-timed, poorly implemented and designed purely to target the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai Kaduna has now confirmed this.

“I again warn that the desperation to stop Asiwaju Tinubu should not plunge Nigeria into a state of anarchy. It is heart-breaking to see that Nigerians have died, banks burnt, properties destroyed and millions suffering as they desperate try to access an unavailable naira.

“Tens of millions of Nigerians operate within the informal sector and earn daily wages between N500 to N10,000 in cash. Most of them live in unbanked or underbanked parts of Nigeria and they now bear the brunt of this ill-conceived policy. Don’t we have any conscience as leaders? How do we go to bed at night knowing that Nigerians are queuing outside banks all through the night just to get N5000?

N’Delta Agitators Endorse Tinubu

Photo Credit:Google

Amilitant group, Niger Delta Liberation Movement (NDLM), has vowed to ensure the emergence of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on February 25.

The agitators, rising from a crucial meeting at Egbema, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, said they are working to mobilise millions of ex-agitators, including members of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) to cast their votes for the APC flagbearer.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting, the group’s spokesperson, Commander Amabiri Andabiri said the group with over “one million registered members of Niger Delta youths,” hereby endorse Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president come Feburary 25th Presidential election.

“We are the most dreaded militant group in Niger Delta, the watchdog of the Niger Delta. After the amnesty in the year 2009, when the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) and other ex-militant group abandoned the cause of Niger Delta and accepted the fallacious amnesty programme, this group remained on ground, safeguarding the length and breadth of the Niger Delta region.

Buhari Cannot Overrule S’Court Order – Ozekhome

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, has said it is wrong for the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to disobey the Supreme Court order on the old naira notes.

The apex court had in an interim order restrained the Federal Government from suspending the acceptance of the old naira notes.

But in a statement on Friday, Ozekhome described the order by the President as a ‘dicta, more in the form of a military Decree’.

The statement partly read, “Buhari, in his broadcast on Thursday, February 16, 2023, unilaterally varied the apex court’s extant order of maintenance of status quo, by directing the CBN Governor to the effect that ‘the old N200 banknotes be released back into circulation…to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500 and N1000 bank notes for 60 days…’

The President then issued a dicta, more in the form of a military Decree, that, ‘in line with section 20 (3) of the CBN Act, 2007, all existing old N1000 and N500 notes remain redeemable at the CBN and designated prints’.

