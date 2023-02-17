This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: New Naira; Buhari Has Been Deceived By CBN_El-Rufai;Naira Redesign Hurting APC, Reps Lament

Buhari Has Been Deceived By CBN_El-Rufai

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has been deceived by the Central Bank of Nigeria led by Godwin Emefiele, over the naira redesign.

“In official briefings to the President, the Central Bank of Nigeria constantly alluded to the fact that the policy also targets politicians who have accumulated a huge war chest for vote-buying during the elections.

“It is now clear that the President has been deceived by the CBN and some elements in his government into buying into this overarching narrative, in the name of ensuring free and fair elections in 2023,” El-Rufai said in his statewide broadcast late Thursday.

The PUNCH reports that Buhari, while addressing the nation Thursday morning, had said the old N500 and N1,000 banknotes were no longer legal tender in the country. He, however, said the old N200 note would be legal tender for the next 60 days, till April 10, 2023, while urging Nigerians to deposit their old N500 and 1000 notes with the CBN.

But El-Rufai, who knocked the Federal Government for “disobeying the Supreme Court order” restarting her from banning the use of the old naira notes, insisted that the old naira notes remained legal tender in the state.

Naira Redesign Hurting APC, Reps Lament

Photo Credit:Vanguard Newspapers

MAJORITY Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa on Thursday told President Muhammadu Buhari that the Naira redesign policy is against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and making the party unpopular.

Doguwa, who is the Chairman of the Special Adhoc Committee on Naira Redesign, Casless Policy and Naira Swap, stated this after he led members of the committee in an audience with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also present at the meeting with the President were the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, representative of the the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, the Director-General, Department of State Services, Magaji Bichi, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijani Umar and the Economic Adviser to the President, Adedoyin Salami.

He said that the committee came to see the President in spite of his broadcast and his directives to the CBN governor to commend him for that but to also tell him that “It is not yet Uhuru.”

The House leader said he told President Buhari that the Committee will continue to interface with the CBN in the implementation of his directives, adding that the Green Chamber will not hesitate to invoke the instrumentality of law to call the CBN boss to order if he derails from implementing the directive.

Photo Credit:Google

Naira Redesign Plot For Interim Govt–El-Rufai

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday night, alleged that the scarcity of naira notes was a part of the plots to disrupt the forthcoming elections in order to ensure the emergence of an interim government.

In a state broadcast on Thursday, El-Rufai said the current cash scarcity was not unconnected with the efforts to ensure that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, loses the election.

He said, “It is important for the people of Kaduna State, and indeed Nigeria, to know that contrary to the public pronouncements and apparent good intentions, this policy was conceived and sold to the President by officials who completely lost out in the Gubernatorial and Presidential Primaries of the APC in June 2022.

“Once Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged as the candidate in June 2022, and subsequently did not pick one of them as his running mate, this currency redesign policy was conceived to ensure that the APC presidential candidate is deprived of what they alleged is a humongous war chest.”

Comply With S’Court Order, Falana Tells Buhari

Photo Credit:Vanguard Newspapers

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Femi Falana, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to comply with the order of the Supreme Court.

He noted that Buhari lacks power to overrule Supreme Court. Recall that on February 8, 2023, the Supreme Court ordered the Federal Government, Central Bank and all commercial banks to allow the old Naira notes to remain legal tender in Nigeria. The order became necessary as sufficient currency notes have not been printed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a national address delivered this morning, President Muhammadu Buhari announced that he had given “approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10 2023 when the old N200 notes ceases to be legal tender.”

Thus, the President has ruled out old N500 and N1000 notes as legal tender in Nigeria contrary to the clear and unambiguous order of the Supreme Court.

