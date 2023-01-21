This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: NDLEA Should Subject Tinubu To Drug Test—Dino, I’ll Give You Good Life—Tinubu

NDLEA Should Subject Tinubu To Drug Test—Dino

The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has called on the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to subject the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to a narcotics test.

News Source: Saharareporters

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council, Dino Melaye, who represented Kogi West Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, disclosed this in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

He also called on the NDLEA to search all the houses owned by Tinubu.

“I am making a clarion call on General Buba Marwa, the Chairman of the NDLEA, to please, in the interest of this country, search the residence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to search for cannabis, cocaine, and other narcotic drugs,” Melaye said.

“Please, conduct a narcotic test on Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because for you to be president of this country, you must be drug-free, you must be mentally and physically fit.

Photos Credit: Google

I’ll Give You Good Life—Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu took his campaign train to Jigawa State on Saturday where he promised to give the people of the state good lives if elected in the February 25, 2023 poll.

News Source: Channels TV

“If you vote for me, you vote for progress, you vote for development, you vote for agricultural business, you vote for constant electricity, you vote for good life, good education.

“You will get good healthcare, you will get prosperity,” he told supporters at a rally in the North-West state on Saturday.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, was at the rally alongside his strong allies in the north including governors of Jigawa, Kano, Zamfara, Plateau, Borno, Yobe and Kebbi states.

No going back on cash withdrawal limit – NFIU

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit has said it is acting within the confines of the law concerning the guidelines on cash withdrawals from all government accounts.

The Director, NFIU, Modibbo Tukur, made this known on Saturday in response to a statement made by the Nigerian Governors Forum regarding the ban.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The governors’ forum after a meeting on Friday agreed to set up a six-man panel headed by Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, to interface with the NFIU and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Responding to the NGF, Tukur said, “First of all we are ready to partner with the six-man committee that they have set up. We will enlighten them.

Peter Obi meets with traditional rulers of Southern Kaduna

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, on Saturday in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, promised to stamp out corruption if elected as president.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

Obi made the pledge at a meeting with traditional rulers in Kagoro, Kaura Local Government Area in the south of Kaduna State.

He said corruption had been preventing Nigeria from realising its full potential, “hence the need to stamp it out.

“With your support, I will fight corruption and block all areas of revenue leakages.

“We will stop the wastages in government and start saving to rebuild our country.

Gov Akeredolu declares work-free day for PVC collection in Ondo

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Saturday approved Tuesday, January 24, 2023, as a work-free day for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, in the state ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Photos Credit: Google

According to Akeredolu, the move would allow every eligible voter in the state to pick up their PVCs at the locations designated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in their respective local government areas.

The governor appealed to eligible voters in the civil service, the private sector, artisans and other residents and citizens of the state to take advantage of the opportunity and obtain their PVCs.

Content created and supplied by: WaterNewsGo (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #NDLEA #Subject #Tinubu #Drug #TestDino #Ill #Give #Good #LifeTinubuToday’s Headlines: NDLEA Should Subject Tinubu To Drug Test—Dino, I’ll Give You Good Life—Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-21 18:28:11