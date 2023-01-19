Today’s Headlines: Ndigbo’ll Benefit From Tinubu’s Presidency–Umahi; Train Attack: 2 Edo Chiefs, 5 Others Arrested

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Ndigbo’ll Benefit From Tinubu’s Presidency–Umahi

Photo Credit: The Nation

Governor David Umahi has urged Ebonyi State voters to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in next month’s election.

The governor, who made the call at the kick off of the party’s local government campaign rallies at Iboko, the headquarters of Izzi Local Government Area said the APC presidential candidate loves the Igbo nation.

He added that the Igbo will be fully accommodated and carried along by Tinubu as president.

Umahi also urged the electorate to vote for the party’s governorship candidate, Francis Nwifuru and others candidates contesting on the platform of the party.

He described Tinubu and Nwifuru as experienced and capable leaders who have the capacity to take the country and state to the next level.

2 Edo Chiefs, 5 Others Arrested

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The Edo Government has confirmed the arrest of two village chiefs in connection with the January 7 train attack which resulted in the kidnap of 20 passengers at the Igueben train station.

The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, disclosed that seven other suspects had also been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that two remaining passengers in captivity had also been rescued by security agents.

He revealed shortly after the state executive council meeting in Benin on Wednesday.

Nehikhare said, “The success story in the kidnapping is that five persons and two village chiefs have been arrested in connection with the incident and they are helping with investigations,” he said.

FG Asks US To Probe Nigerian Don’s Death

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has urged authorities in the United States to investigate the cause of death of a Nigerian professor, Marinus Iwuchukwu, who was found dead in Pittsburg Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County Police had received a distress call requesting they check on the well-being of the professor, who was later found dead in his house with a woman, Charce Dunn.

When a SWAT team gained entrance into the house, they found the couple dead; the 59-year-old professor was with stab wounds and the 50-year-old woman with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When our correspondent contacted NiDCOM, the Public Relations Officer of the commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the US authorities would have to investigate the incident and notify the Nigerian embassy.

FG Records N14.28tn Revenue Shortfall

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The Federal Government has recorded a revenue shortfall of N14.28tn under the regime of the President, Major-General Muhammadu buhari, (retd), according to data from the Budget Office of the Federation.

The data was obtained from the budget implementation reports for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (January to November).

In the period under review, the Federal Government projected N43.05tn as revenue to fund its budget but made only N28.77tn (66.83 per cent of expected revenue).

In 2016, the Federal Government’s projected revenue was N3.86tn, but it realised only N2.95tn. In 2017, revenue projection was N5.08tn while revenue realised was N2.66tn. In 2018, revenue projection was N7.17tn, while the government and realised N3.87tn. In 2019, revenue projection was N6.99tn and realised revenue was N4.12tn.

