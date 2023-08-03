Today’s Headlines: Nationwide Mass Protest Starts Today—NLC, Review Petrol Subsidy Removal—ALG To FG

Nationwide Mass Protest Starts Today—Labour Insists

The national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart have ruled out suspension of nationwide mass action against fuel price hike and other policies of the Federal Government it de­scribed as anti-masses.

Joe Ajaero, President of NLC, who disclosed this to jour­nalists Tuesday night at Labour House, Abuja, said reports flying around that it has suspended the mass action are the handiwork of mischief makers that are working against the wishes of Nigerians.

The labour leader revealed that the meeting it held with the representatives of the Federal Government hasn’t changed anything, directing the state councils of the congress to mo­bilise heavily for the action.

Review Petrol Subsidy Removal—ALG Tells FG

The Africa Leadership Group has called on the Federal Government to adopt a phased approach to allete immediate hardships faced by citizens.

In a statement, it said this was necessary in response to Nigeria’s recent petroleum subsidy removal.

Emphasising the well-being of Nigerians, ALG advocated for measures that addressed fundamental issues arising from subsidy removal.

It recalled that President Bola Tinubu’s announcement on 29 May regarding the removal of subsidy on petrol resulted in soaring prices of goods and services, causing hardships for many Nigerians.

Court grants Emefiele leave to serve DSS DG order remanding him in Prison after bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, granted the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele leave to serve the Director General, Department of State Services, DSS, Mr. Yusuf Bichi the order of court admitting him to bail and directing his remand in the custody of the prisons.

Trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, granted the order, following an ex-parte application moved and argued by Emefiele’s counsel, Mrs. Ogonnaya Sonuga.

Recall that the court had on July 25, 2023, granted Emefiele bail in the sum of N20million and ordered that he be remanded in prison custody, following his arraignment on two charges of illegal possession of firearms.

Emefiele had pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him by the DSS.

Niger coup: West Africa defence chiefs begin meeting in Abuja

Defence chiefs from West Africa’s regional bloc ECOWAS will meet in Nigeria’s capital Abuja for two days beginning Wednesday to discuss last week’s coup in Niger, the bloc said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Sunday leaders of the Economic Community of West African States slapped sanctions on Niger and warned they may use force as it gave the junta a week to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

The leaders gave the junta seven days to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, who is being held captive.

