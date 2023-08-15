Today’s Headlines: National Heroes’: Tinubu Mourns Troops Killed In Helicopter Tragedy; FG Files Fresh Charges Against Emefiele

National Heroes’: Tinubu Mourns Troops Killed In Helicopter Tragedy

Photo Credit: Channels Television

“While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country,” he said in a personal statement.

“They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace.”

Photo Credit: Google

FG Files Fresh Charges Against Emefiele

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Federal Government on Tuesday applied to withdraw the charge of illegal possession of firearms filed against the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Director of Public Prosecutions at the Federal Ministry of Justice Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar who approached the federal high court in Ikoyi with an oral application said the withdrawal followed the result of further investigations.

Sanwo-Olu Appoints 6 Non Cabinet Special Advisers

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed six Special Advisers (non-Cabinet) to serve in various capacities across ministries.The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Barrister, ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The newly appointed Special Advisers are: Dr. (Mrs) Iyabo Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit, Olalekan Balogun – Special Adviser, Economic Planning and Budget, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe- Special Adviser, Community Development, Very Rev. Bukola Adebiyi – Special Adviser, Christian Religion, Dr. Abdullahi Jębę – Special Adviser, Muslim Religion and Ismail Odesanya- Special Adviser, DAWN Commission and S/W Integration.

No Plan To Increase Petroleum Pump Prices- NNPCL

Photo Credit: Premium Times

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it has no intention to increase the retail price of petroleum.

The oil firm said this in a statement posted its official X platform on Monday night.

The NNPCL made this known in reaction to reports in the media that the company was set to raise petroleum pump prices from the current N617 per litre to between N720 and N750 in the coming weeks.

