Today’s Headlines: NANS, ASUU Disagree As FG Halts Fee Hike, We’ll not die in silence – Lagos NLC

NANS, ASUU Disagree As FG Halts Fee Hike

Photos Credits: Punch paper

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, directed the authorities in all federal institutions of higher learning to avoid arbitrary increase in sundry fees payable and where possible defer further increase so that parents and students don’t face too much difficulty.

While the National Association of Nigerian Students welcome the directive, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, however, expressed reservations.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, also approved the provision of buses to the students’ bodies of all universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country.

We’ll not die in silence -Lagos NLC

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has intensified its mobilisation across the country in preparation for its nationwide mass protest.

Chairperson NLC, Lagos State, Funmi Sessi, yesterday, reiterated support for the national leadership of the Congress on its decision which it maintained was in line with its commitment to escalate their demands and advocate for the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers and the general public.

Those who we voted to defend our interests have abandoned us to our fate. We would not die in silence We deserve to live right as Nigerians. That is why we need to mobilize our members in their numbers to join in this peaceful protest that is starting on August 2, 2023.”

Reeling out plans for the exercise in Lagos, she stressed that the NLC was leaving no stone unturned in its bid to rally support from its members and affiliated unions.

The call to action followed a series of unsuccessful negotiations with the government to roll out palliative measures to cushion the hardship occasioned by hike in fuel price and other critical labor-related issues.

Fire engulfs Yola town main market

Some sections of the main market in Yola town have been destroyed by fire.

DAILY POST gathered Tuesday morning that the market went up in flames late Monday night while residents were in their houses.

Multiple sources said many shops were affected and goods worth millions of Naira lost to the fire.

A resident, who lives close to the market, said a quick response from firefighters saved the market from total destruction.

The source, who was not definite about the cause of the fire, said the market was prone to yearly fire outbreaks.

The State fire service was yet to speak on the situation, but the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said it had been brought under control.

He stated that immediately the State Police Command received report of the fire outbreak, the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, deployed more men to prevent miscreants from looting.

Nigeria’s external reserves shed $167.2m as Naira slumps

Amid the economic downturn, Nigeria’s external reserves lost $167.2m in July as the Naira fell further to the dollar.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s figures on the movement of external reserves showed that the reserves, which ended June 30, 2023, at $34.12bn, depreciated to $33.95bn as of July 28, 2023.

Since the floating of the Naira at the foreign exchange window on June 14, the country’s currency has continued to fluctuate due to market volatility.

Consequently, Naira exchanged from 820/$ to 868/$ at the parallel market on Monday. Meanwhile, the official Naira trading commenced at 784.91/$ and reached a high of 830/$ before closing at 756/$.

In reaction to the development in a statement, the President of the Association of Bureau De Change tors of Nigeria, Aminu Gwadabe, said the market’s confidence is depreciating.

He said Optimism is giving way to pessimism in the foreign exchange market, endangering leftover confidence in the sector.

But, at the end of its July Monetary Policy Meeting, the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Folashodun Shonubi promised policy intervention.

Optimistic (

)