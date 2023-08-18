Today’s Headlines: Name Minister For Niger Delta Now–PANDEF Tells Tinubu, Lokpobiri Visits Tinubu, Vows To Hit Ground Running As Minister

Name Minister For Niger Delta Now–PANDEF Tells Tinubu

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has frowned at the failure of President Bola Tinubu to name a minister for the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, asking him to as a matter of urgency, correct the omission.

Source: Vanguard paper

PANDEF has asked President Tinubu to be cautious of the fact that any misguided step towards the scrapping or submerging the Ministry, will create an unfavorable environment with adverse consequences.

In a Communiqué issued on Friday at the end of an emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees, BoT of PANDEF, the group while noting that it would be a serious disservice to the people of the Niger Delta region not to a have a minister, said that the Ministry was specifically created to focus on infrastructural development, environmental protection and empowerment of youths in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, which continues to be greatly impacted by the oil and gas industry, and remains the live-wire of the national economy.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Lokpobiri Visits Tinubu, Vows To Hit Ground Running As Minister

Minister of State for Petroleum-designate Heineken Lokpobiri on Friday visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

Lokpobiri, who was recently deployed to the petroleum ministry, was visiting the Nigerian leader for the first time since the development.

Source: Channels TV

The duo reviewed Tinubu’s vision and initiatives for a more productive petroleum sector.

After the meeting, he expressed happiness over what he described as “proactive thinking” on Tinubu’s part for his initiatives to develop the nation’s economic backbone with the view to strengthen the economy.

I’m not hostile to people with disabilities – Gov Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has denied claims that his administration has totally abandoned people living with disabilities.

Source: Daily Post

Soludo was earlier in the week accused by the former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Mrs Uche Ajuluchukwu, of “never budgeting a dime for the disability Commission in the state” since he assumed office.

The Disability Commission, while celebrating its members who emerged victorious in recent sports competitions, lamented that they seem to have been forgotten by the Soludo-led government.

Reacting to the claims, Soludo, in a statement signed by his press secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, said the claims were all false.

Peter Obi at Senator Barau’s son’s wedding: Sign of united Nigeria – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has described the presence of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, at the wedding Fatiha of Amir, the son of Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, as a sign of a united Nigeria.

Source: Daily Post

Akpabio, who was speaking after the event in Kano on Friday, noted that the presence of many high-profile personalities at the wedding ceremony attests to the fact that Senator Barau is a peaceful man of the people.

“You can see that even Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and his people are here; this tells you that Nigeria will remain united as one entity,” he said.

WaterGo (

)