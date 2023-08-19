Today’s Headlines: Name Minister For Niger Delta Now – PANDEF Tells Tinubu; Lokpobiri Visits Tinubu, Vows To Hit Ground Running As Minister

Name Minister For Niger Delta Now–PANDEF Tells Tinubu

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has frowned at the failure of President Bola Tinubu to name a minister for the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, asking him to as a matter of urgency, correct the omission.

Source: Vanguard paper

PANDEF has asked President Tinubu to be cautious of the fact that any misguided step towards the scrapping or submerging the Ministry, will create an unfavorable environment with adverse consequences.

In a Communiqué issued on Friday at the end of an emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees, BoT of PANDEF, the group while noting that it would be a serious disservice to the people of the Niger Delta region not to a have a minister, said that the Ministry was specifically created to focus on infrastructural development, environmental protection and empowerment of youths in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, which continues to be greatly impacted by the oil and gas industry, and remains the live-wire of the national economy.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Lokpobiri Visits Tinubu, Vows To Hit Ground Running As Minister

Minister of State for Petroleum-designate Heineken Lokpobiri on Friday visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

Lokpobiri, who was recently deployed to the petroleum ministry, was visiting the Nigerian leader for the first time since the development.

Source: Channels TV

The duo reviewed Tinubu’s vision and initiatives for a more productive petroleum sector.

After the meeting, he expressed happiness over what he described as “proactive thinking” on Tinubu’s part for his initiatives to develop the nation’s economic backbone with the view to strengthen the economy.

30 die in Haiti gang attacks

Photo credit: Punch papers

Gang violence in Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince has left 30 residents dead and more than a dozen injured, a local human rights group said Thursday.

Houses in the city’s Carrefour-Feuilles neighborhood were set on fire in the attacks and two police officers also died, according to a provisional toll provided to AFP by the National Human Rights Defense Network.

The neighborhood is a strategic area for the gangs, which control about 80 percent of Haiti’s capital.

Violent crimes including kidnappings for ransom, carjackings and armed thefts are common.

One resident, Dominique Charles, told AFP she had lost her mother, stepfather, 18-year-old son, two sisters and a brother.

“The assailants attacked our house with Molotov cocktails. I was able to escape but the other family members were not so lucky,” she said.

NIMANASA Replies Falana, Denies Buying Properties In UK

Photo credit: channels television

The Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has faulted claims by human rights lawyer Femi Falana that the agency purchased three properties in the UK.

Falana had during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday claimed the agency bought the properties.

Confaamnews (

)