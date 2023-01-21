Today’s Headlines: Najatu Mohammed Resigns From APC, Gunmen Attack Imo Police station, Kill Officer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Najatu Mohammed Resigns From APC

Najatu Mohammed has resigned her membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and announced her withdrawal from partisan politics.

Ms Mohammed also resigned from the APC presidential council campaign, where she had been the director of civil society engagement.

Her resignation was communicated in a letter addressed to the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu.

Gunmen Attack Imo Police Station, Kill Officer

Gunmen on Friday night attacked Oguta police station in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The gunmen who struck in the dead of the night were repelled by cops on duty, our correspondent learnt.

The gun duel which lasted for hours left a police mobile officer dead with some of the hoodlums escaping with gunshot injuries.

CBN Establishes LGA Cash Swap Centres

The Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) has established Cash Swap Centres across the 774 Local Government Ares of the federation.

This was contained in a circular issued by the apex bank at the weekend.

Signed by Haruna Mustafa an Musa Jimoh, Directors of Banking Supervision and Payments Systems , respectively and dated January 20, 2023, the circular indicated that the Cash Centres would commence operations tomorrow..

Suspended PDP NASS Candidates Unperturbed, Say They’re Focused On Winning

National Assembly candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State have faulted the purported suspension by the party describing it as an unnecessary distraction.

The seven National Assembly candidates said the purported suspension won’t have any effect on their candidacy adding that their concern is how to win the elections.

Recall that the National Working Committee of the party, on Friday, approved the suspension of the National Assembly candidates over allegations of anti-party activities.

Ayu’ll Lead PDP To Victory Like He Did In 93 – Ambassador Bamigbetan

Former Nigerian Ambassador to The Bahamas, Senator Segun Bamigbetan, on Saturday, expressed optimism that the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu will lead the party to victory during the general elections despite the crisis rocking it.

Senator Bamigbetan, in a statement titled ‘Ayu will lead PDP to Victory’, warned that any attempt asking Ayu to relinquish his position as Chairman is a step in “the wrong direction.”

Besides, he noted how Ayu and a few others, contributed to the electoral victory of late MKO Abiola during the June 12, 1993 election.

Akpabio: Supremeouet Judgement Unacceptable -A’Ibom APC Chieftain

A former Minister of Petroleum and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, Don Etiebet, has said that the judgement of the Supreme Court, which affirmed Senator Godswill Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress candidate for Akwa Ibom North-West district would not change their earlier resolve to vote for an Abak-5 candidate in the forthcoming election.

The apex court had in a unanimous judgement on Friday delivered by justice Ibrahim Saulawa upheld the judgement of the federal high court Abuja which granted verdict in favour of Akpabio

Saulawa, after reviewing the arguments canvassed by the immediate past minister of Niger Delta Affairs, said that his appeal was meritorious and, therefore, allowed.

