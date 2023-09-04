Today’s Headlines: Naira’s glory will be restored – Pastor Adeboye, Ex-Diplomat, Al-Adam, Dies At 70

Naira’s glory will be restored – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has assured Nigerians that the naira will soon become stronger.

Pastor Adeboye said those glorious days when the naira was stronger than the dollar would return.

He spoke during RCCG’s monthly Thanksgiving service on Sunday, themed ‘Uncommon Miracles.’

Recalling the halcyon days of the Nigerian currency when it competed favourably with the dollar, he said: “The days when the naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return. When that happens, you will know,” he proclaimed.

Adeboye said God granted him unusual testimonies, some of which many people couldn’t believe.

“Miracle is totally unusual. God can give you a miracle that will be difficult to share,” he added.

Ex-Diplomat, Al-Adam, Dies At 70

A former secretary in the ministry of foreign affairs, Dr. Muhammad Bello Al-Adam, died on Saturday in India after a brief illness.

Announcing his passing, the family of the deceased said arrangements for the funeral rites would be communicated after the arrival of his body to Nigeria.

Al-Adam who hailed from Kano State, had taught at the Kano Judicial School, Shahuchi, before his diplomatic Service in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between 1984 and 1985.

He ater joined the banking sector before retiring into Industrialization and politics.

Al-Adam who was recognized for his philanthropy was a Kano State gubernatorial aspirant under the defunct UNCP in 1998.

Father, 2 sons killed in building collapse in Anambra

A man identified as Chizoba Aniefuna and his two sons have lost their lives following the collapse of their one storey building with pent house at Egbu Umuenem, Otolo Nnewi in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State.

A relation of the man who was also trapped in the building which was still under construction, and whose name was not immediately given, was rescued and rushed to St. Felix Hospital, Nnewi where he is receiving treatment.

Officials of the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, and the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Mr. Chris Obiora, have visited the scene.

Manual labourers were already at the scene on rescue mission as the excavator brought to rescue the victims broke down at the site.

Sokoto to spend N20.3bn on palliatives, others

The Sokoto State Government said it has earmarked over N20bn on food, transportation, and housing among others in the state.

It said this was part of efforts to cushion the effects of the high cost of food items and transportation due to the recent removal of the fuel subsidy on residents of the state.

The Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Sheikh Jabir Maihula, who disclosed this shortly after the inaugural state executive council meeting, said the State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, approved the purchase of items to be distributed.

He said, “The state executive council members in their inauguration meeting have approved the purchase of 57,000 bags of 50kg rice at the cost of N2.5bn. The council also approved the purchase of another 26,000 bags of 100kg millets at the cost of N1.4bn.”

