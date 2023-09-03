Today’s Headlines: Naira’s glory will be restored –Adeboye, Ex-Diplomat, Al-Adam, Dies At 70

Naira’s glory will be restored – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has assured Nigerians that the naira will soon become stronger.

Pastor Adeboye said those glorious days when the naira was stronger than the dollar would return.

He spoke during RCCG’s monthly Thanksgiving service on Sunday, themed ‘Uncommon Miracles.’

Recalling the halcyon days of the Nigerian currency when it competed favourably with the dollar, he said: “The days when the naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return. When that happens, you will know,” he proclaimed.

Adeboye said God granted him unusual testimonies, some of which many people couldn’t believe.

“Miracle is totally unusual. God can give you a miracle that will be difficult to share,” he added.

Photo credit || Google

Ex-Diplomat, Al-Adam, Dies At 70

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

A former secretary in the ministry of foreign affairs, Dr. Muhammad Bello Al-Adam, died on Saturday in India after a brief illness.

Announcing his passing, the family of the deceased said arrangements for the funeral rites would be communicated after the arrival of his body to Nigeria.

Al-Adam who hailed from Kano State, had taught at the Kano Judicial School, Shahuchi, before his diplomatic Service in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between 1984 and 1985.

He ater joined the banking sector before retiring into Industrialization and politics.

Al-Adam who was recognized for his philanthropy was a Kano State gubernatorial aspirant under the defunct UNCP in 1998.

Kaduna Govt Recruits 7,000 Vigilantes To Tackle Banditry, Kidnapping

Photo credit: channels television

The Kaduna State Government has recruited 7,000 youths into the state vigilance service to complement the efforts of federal security agencies in tackling insecurity in the state.

Speaking during the commencement of training for the newly recruited vigilante members at the Police College Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani said his administration will do everything humanly possible to curb the menace of banditry, kidnapping and other related crimes that are threatening the peace and security of citizens of the state.

The thousands of young men and women who converged on the Police College in the capital city were drawn from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

RCCG Pastor Emerges New Soun

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, approved the appointment of a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, as the new Soun of Ogbomoso land.

The PUNCH had reported that the stool became vacant after the demise of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, in December 2021, at the age of 95 year after he reigned for 48 years.

The selection of new monarch became a court issue as the Chairman, Screening Committee for Laoye Ruling House in Ogbomoso, Abdulwahab Laoye, said the family had not selected anybody to fill the vacant stool of Soun of Ogbomoso, dismissing as mere insinuations, social media report that someone had been selected.

He said the ruling house had been dazed with the rumours that one Ghandi Afolabi, a Pastor at the RCCG, had been selected.

We did not select Ghandi and he is not among the eleven that the screening committee selected from 23 applicants. We do not want the matter to degenerate to the level of litigations, we scheduled a meeting on the 23rd of February and invited the council to observe, but the council hijacked the process from us and added another seven people on the claims that the seven people equally obtained the expression of interest form, thereby raising the number of the applicants to 18.”

