Today’s Headlines: Naira Swap: Wike Disowns Atiku Over Support For CBN Policy, Atiku Wants Lagos REC Removed, Alleges Partisanship

Wike Disowns Atiku Over Support For CBN Policy

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike has disowned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over their support for the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

PDP and Atiku had despite the hardship inflicted on Nigerians by scarcity of the new naira notes had encouraged the CBN not to extend the deadline for the withdrawal of old notes from circulation.

Source: PM

However, speaking after the Supreme Court judgment which halted the CBN from withdrawing the use of the old naira notes of N200, N500 and N1000 on 10th February as scheduled by the apex bank, Wike said though he is a member of PDP, he did not share the opinion of the party and Atiku on the issue.

The Governor said the PDP in Rivers State PDP is not part of the PDP group, if any, that has declared support for the currency redesign policy which he noted, was being poorly implemented by the CBN.

Photos Credit: Google

Atiku Wants Lagos REC Removed, Alleges Partisanship

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has called for the removal of the Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, over alleged partisanship and compromise.

Source: Punch paper

Atiku made the call in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

Shaibu stated that Agbaje had insisted on using the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee under the leaderahip of transport kingpin, Musiliu Akinsanya known as MC Oluomo, who is believed to be a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

You’ve No Power To Stop Deadline—Malami Tells Supreme Court

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, has challenged the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to suspend the scheduled deadline for the use of the old N200, N500 and N1000 Naira notes.

Source: Vanguard papers

Malami, in a preliminary objection he has filed on behalf of the Federal Government, a copy of which Vanguard sighted on Wednesday night, applied for an order striking out the suit that three Northern States filed to halt the full implementation of the new monetary policy that was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

It will be recalled that the Supreme Court had on the strength of an ex-parte application that was filed by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states, restrained FG and the CBN from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the use of the old banknotes.

No Interim Govt In Constitution—Atiku Tells Tinubu

The Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation has advised the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign to drop their alleged idea of setting up an Interim National Government, saying such has no support in the 1999 Constitution.

Source: Punch paper

The PDP campaign team also insisted that the general elections must go on as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said, “Our campaign has also received intelligence of a very dangerous plot by the Tinubu-Shettima campaign to continue to orchestrate unrest across the country aimed at truncating the electoral process, triggering a constitutional crisis and foisting an undemocratic situation of Interim National Government on our country, having realised that it has no chance in the election.

CSO warns Adeleke against Ilesa varsity takeoff delay

A civil society group, ‘The Osun Masterminds’ on Wednesday advised the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, against delaying the take-off of the University of Ilesa.

The delay, the CSO claimed, may lead to the institution being deregistered.

Source: Punch paper

The State Government in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Teslim Igbalaye, and addressed to the Governing Council of the institution, had directed that all activities regarding it should be on hold, as the governor, Adeleke had instituted an ad hoc committee to review issues concerning the institution.

