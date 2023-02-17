Today’s Headlines: Naira Swap: Buhari Hell-bent On Destroying APC, Says Ganduje, Naira Scarcity; Protests Rock Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Swap: Buhari Hell-bent On Destroying APC, Says Ganduje.

Photo credit: Leadership

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for his actions, which he alleged were capable of destroying the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor in a viral audio aired by Express Radio monitored by our correspondent on Thursday, spoke on the current Naira scarcity in the country caused by the redesigning of the higher Naira notes, alleging that the President was hell-bent on bringing the APC down.

He pointed out that the timing for the redesigning of the currency was wrong, adding that it could have come long before or after elections.

“If you look at what is happening now, you will feel like crying. Look at human being, he contested severally but he did not win until the initiation of merger (by parties) that saw him winning the election. He spent four years and got re-elected.

Naira scarcity protests rock Lagos.

Photo credit: Vanguard

Pandemonium broke out in some parts of Lagos in the early hours on Friday, as some aggrieved persons suspected to be hoodlums stormed major roads in protest of the naira scarcity n the state.

Recall that similar incidents were earlier recorded in Edo, Oyo, and Ogun States, with a number of casualties.The protesters stormed Mile-12, Ketu, Ojota area, along Ikorodu Road, Iyana-Ipaja around 6.am before it spread to other areas like Agege and Iyana-Iba.

Motorists and residents who were on their way to different places of work hurriedly turned back in panic as the rioters went berserk with bonfire set across the road.

Vehicles coming from Ìkoròdù could not go beyond Mile 12 bridge as they hurriedly made U-turn to their destinations.

Though, the presence of the combine Military and the Policemen of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, at the scene did not deter the protesters as they engaged the securitymen in confrontation.

Wike to Atiku: You will realise your grave mistake after February 25 election.

Photo Credit: P.M.

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar will regret abandoning him and his colleagues in the G-5 Governors’ Forum and other members of the Integrity Group after the February 25 presidential election.

Wike who spoke during a media chat was responding to a question on whether he and his colleagues in the G-5 are ready to sit down with Atiku, the party’s presidential candidate over their disagreement.

Wike, four governors of PDP and their supporters have refused to support the presidential ambition of their party’s candidate, Atiku over lack of adherence to the constitution of the party in the sharing of positions.

Mile 12 unrest under control, free movement restored -Lagos police.

Photo credit: Punchng

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed that the initial unrest that broke out at the Mile 12 area of Lagos State is under control.

The state police PRO also confirmed that free movement has been restored to the area.

The PUNCH reported on Friday morning that fighting erupted in some areas on the popular Lagos-Ikorodu expressway in Lagos State over the scarcity of the new naira notes and the hardship the policy has thrown Nigerians.

It was gathered that suspected louts in Mile 12, Ketu and Ojota areas on the expressway, took to the road attacking commuters and creating chaos.

Photo credit: Google

