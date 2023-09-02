Today’s Headlines: Naira Slump: Fuel Price May Go Up Again, Marketers Warn, Cult War Claims 10 Lives In Benin

Naira Slump: Fuel Price May Go Up Again, Marketers Warn

The fall of the naira against the United States dollar, coupled with the recent rise in global crude oil prices, is mak­ing Nigerians apprehensive of a possible hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, pop­ularly called petrol.

Although the Nigerian Na­tional Petroleum Company Limited and other oil market­ers have not announced any increase in petrol price, they confirmed that the scarcity of foreign exchange and crude oil price rise were key factors that determined PMS price.

Petrol price moved up from N198/litre in May to over N500/ litre in June after President Bola Tinubu removed the subsidy on PMS.

The cost jumped again to over N600/litre in July, and there were concerns that it might rise further in August, going by the crash of the naira against the dollar.

The naira dropped below N900 against the dollar on Thursday at the parallel market. It also fell against the US dollar at the official Importers and Ex­porters forex window.

Cult War Claims 10 Lives In Benin

At least, 10 persons have been reported killed in suspected cult-related shootings in Benin City and Auchi in Edo State in the last three days.

The latest of the killings were said to be four victims reportedly shot dead yesterday at Upper Mission, Okhun and Oluku areas of Benin.

The incidents in Benin, sources said, were connected with the unending supremacy battle between members of the Black Axe confraternity, Maphite and Eiye groups which has snowballed into gruesome killing of mainly youths at different areas in the state capital.

Besides, it was gathered that a popular ‘big boy’ alongside his girlfriend, were shot at a popular hotel around Aikhionbare in GRA of Benin by suspected cultists who allegedly operated with an unregistered Sienna Space Bus.

The victims according to report are currently recuperating at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, a revenue collector simply identified as ‘Mopol’, was said to have been gunned down around Okhoro junction by new Benin.

Businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed Is Dead

Tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed, a controversial billionaire and the father of Dodi who was killed along with Princess Diana in 1997, has died aged 94 his family said in a statement Friday.

“Mrs Mohamed Al-Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023,” his family said in a statement released by the football club he once owned, Fulham FC.

“He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

Fayed will be remembered most for his outspoken and often foul-mouthed manner, his revenge on the Conservative party, his controversial purchase of the Harrods department store, and ownership of Fulham football club and the Ritz hotel in Paris.

With a business empire encompassing shipping, property, banking, oil, retail and construction, Fayed was also a philanthropist, whose foundation helped children in the UK, Thailand and Mongolia.

Actor Ninalowo, wife separate

Popular Nollywood actor, Ninalowo Bolanle, on Friday, disclosed that he had parted ways with his wife, Bunmi.

In a lengthy post on his verified Instagram handle, @iamnino_b, the actor said he had finally accepted the “reality of the end of a (sic) road”. He, however, expressed optimism that the separation, which he described as a “sad reality” would “give room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future!” The post read, “Finally I accept the reality of the End to a Road!

“A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future!

A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future. “A sad reality I prayed, nurtured, and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all. “A sad reality I now have to accept as I realize that my kids are much grown with a better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain & struggles regarding them!

