Today’s Headlines: Naira scarcity worsening poverty, insecurity, Why I Campaign In Markets_Obi

Naira scarcity worsening poverty, insecurity – Group

A civil society organisation, Journalists for Open Government and Inclusion, has called on the Federal Government to act responsibly and urgently to prevent the anger over naira scarcity from snowballing into uncontrollable civil unrest.

JOGI Executive Director, Yaqoub Popoola, advised the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), to act as a true statesman and obey the Supreme Court verdict on the currency swap policy.

Popoola, in a statement on Sunday titled, ‘Currency crisis worsening Nigeria’s poverty, insecurity, vote-buying records – Group’, said, “It is quite unfortunate that a government that is still battling with poverty and insecurity could allow the nation slide into chaos due to needless, irresponsible and Ill-conceived policy.”

The group urged the President to direct the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, “to respect the Supreme Court verdict on the matter and allow the old and new currency to float side by side in the open market.

The group said that apart from leaving the impression of the pursuit of a hidden agenda at the detriment of the nation’s wellbeing, “with the untidy manner the CBN is going about the implementation of its naive policy, the level of vote-trading in the general election would be unimaginable.

“How on earth would a government deny the people access to their legitimate earnings and expect them not to be vulnerable to vote trading during elections? When you deliberately impoverish people, you are making them vulnerable to all forms of abuse.

“Again, any government that initiates a policy without a proper implementation plan and strategy is also indulging in corruption.

“As we speak, many banks in the country have been shut down due to fear of being attacked by angry residents.

“As a group committed to good and open governance, we want to use this medium to admonish Nigerians to remain calm, even in the face of this naked provocation.

“We must not play into the hands of anti-democratic forces. May Nigeria succeeds,” the group said.

Why I Campaign In Markets_Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has explained why he visits markets for campaigns.

Obi, who embarked on an open tour of markets within the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos on Saturday, said he is attracted to markets because they are centres of production, manufacturing and distribution, as well as the hub of small and medium scale enterprises upon which the Nigerian economy rests.

Obi, who likes to describe himself as a trader, said he connects well with the business community because he is one of them.

A major plank of Obi’s campaign rests on production. He has repeatedly said that he will move Nigeria’s economy from consumption to production.

The LP candidate said that the quickest way to realize this plan of action is to “make our markets the epicenter of economic activities”.

A major highlight of Obi’s interaction with the business community in Lagos was his announcement that women and youths will occupy 50 percent of appointive positions in his administration if he is elected as president.

While addressing crowds of elated and excited traders in the markets within and around the Trade Fair Complex, Obi told them how important women and youths are in the development and growth of economies around the world.

No Nigerian President Ever Came Prepared—Kukah

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, has said that in the history of Nigeria, no president or head of state ever came prepared for the job of the number one citizen of the country.

Speaking during Channels Television’s Roadmap 2023 programme at the weekend, Kukah said, “You can go all the way down in Nigeria, you’re not going to find one single person who has been president or head of state in Nigeria that came prepared for the job.”

Using the analogy of a bad marriage to explain the relationship between Nigeria and its political leaders, the cleric said, “I always say to people as a priest that the solution to a bad marriage is not a new marriage. It’s often an attempt to look at what has gone wrong. And if you jump into a new marriage very quickly, after some time, you become nostalgic about the first marriage.

Atiku meets PDP NASS members, candidates in Abuja

Having ended his political rallies on Saturday, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has started a new phase of consultation with party stakeholders with the election less than a week away.

The former vice president scheduled a meeting to hold on Sunday night with PDP members of the National Assembly and candidates in Saturday’s election.

The meeting at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja was expected to provide the party flag bearer the opportunity to review the campaigns and preparations for the Saturday exercise.

Atiku is expected to follow up Sunday’s sessions meeting with other key party stakeholders in the remaining days before the presidential poll.

