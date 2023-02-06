This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Naira Redesign Is Senseless, Emefiele Deceived Buhari–Oshiomhole; Buhari Has Subdued Boko Haram—Buratai

Naira Redesign Is Senseless–Oshiomhole

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Adams Oshiomhole, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari was deceived into approving the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

While speaking on a political programme on the Channels Television on Sunday night, Oshiomhole, a senatorial candidate on the platform of the APC, claimed that the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, took advantage of the president’s zero tolerance for corruption to convince him to approve the policy.

Oshiomhole who was reacting to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State’s comment on forces working against the APC in the forthcoming general elections said the policy was designed to truncate the general election slated for February and March 2023.

Buhari Has Subdued Boko Haram—Buratai

Photo Credit: The Nation

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), says President Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled his promise of subduing Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

Buratai, who addressed reporters yesterday in Abuja, said the President had, in his inaugural address on May 29, 2015, promised to subdue the terrorists.

He explained it was wrong to think victory over Boko Haram meant cessation of hostilities, saying cessation of hostilities would happen only when the groups agree to forsake their ideology, embrace democracy, respect constitution and embrace peace.

Buratai said the President had come with clear-cut strategies to subdue the terrorists and restore peace to Northeast and others.

Dogara, Keyamo, Clash Over Buhari’s Tinubu Endorsements

Photo Credit: Punch Newspaper

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo; and a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, traded words on Sunday over the endorsement of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

Buhari, on his Twitter handle, described Tinubu as a Nigerian who would give his best to Nigeria.

The tweet read, “Today in Lafia, Nasarawa State, I delivered my message: vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria and vote Governor Abdullahi Sule for a second term. I have known Asiwaju for more than 20 years; he is a committed Nigerian; he will give his best to Nigeria.”

Election Shouldn’t Be Decided By ‘Bullion Van–Atiku

Photo Credit: Leadership News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians not to allow the forthcoming election be determined by bullion van tendencies.

Atiku, in a message to his supporters via email, was apparently referring to the two bullion vans seen entering the premises of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2019 general election.

He urged Nigerians to use the power of their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to channel their frustration to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election.

Atiku said, “A few days ago, I had cause to make a statement on the currency conversion policy of the federal government.

“In the said statement, I aligned my position with an upsurge of demands for a slight extension of the January 31st deadline.

Content created and supplied by: PrinceAI

News )

