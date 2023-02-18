Today’s Headlines: Naira crisis; INEC Submits Cash Request To CBN, APC Chairman Summons Govs To Emergency Meeting

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC Submits Cash Request To CBN

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, it has given the Central Bank of Nigeria the cash it needs to conduct the upcoming elections as requested by the central bank. It expressed the hope that its request would receive a favourable response. In an interview on Friday, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the INEC Chairman’s chief press secretary, stated that while the majority of the commission’s payments are made transfers, some specialized services required cash payments.

APC Chairman Summons Govs To Emergency Meeting On Sunday

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has asked the party’s slate of governors to an urgent meeting on Sunday. According to information obtained, the incident may not be unrelated to the escalating conflict between President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret.) and a few resentful governors over the naira redesign policy, which has caused immeasurable misery for Nigerians over the past three weeks.

Muslim Council Sets Agenda For Next President

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, the top body representing Nigerian Muslims, has expressed concern over the state of the country ahead of the upcoming elections. According to the organization, the country needed a visionary leader to fight corruption while also bolstering the institutions of government. However, there were violent protests that resulted in deaths and property damage to banks in various areas.

Falcons Seek Redemption Against Colombia

When the Super Falcons play Colombia on Saturday (today) at the invitation-only Revolution Cup in Leon, Mexico, they will be trying to right their wrongs. In their first game of the tournament last Wednesday, the Falcons under American coach Randy Waldrum lost for the sixth time in a row. Kiana Palacios, a Mexican player, scored the game’s lone goal in the 85th minute to emerge as the match’s hero. Super Falcons’ latest victory was against Cameron at the Morocco-hosted 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. In the semi-final stage of that competition, they lost.

