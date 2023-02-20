Today’s Headlines: Naira crisis; APC Leaders Eye Sympathy Votes For Tinubu; Tinubu Will Win In 24 States -SWAGA

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Leaders Eye Sympathy Votes For Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, may end up becoming the biggest beneficiary of the naira notes change by the Central Bank of Nigeria, according to his campaigners.

Some chieftains of the APC have said Tinubu would be getting sympathy votes in the forthcoming presidential election, as the CBN policy was allegedly targeted at him.

Speaking with our correspondent in separate interviews on Sunday, Tinubu’s loyalists said the APC candidate has won the heart of the masses by openly opposing the Federal Government’s actions and inaction that seem to have caused hardships for the people.

The PUNCH on Thursday reported that Tinubu, at the APC presidential campaign rally held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on January 26, alleged that the lingering crises over Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) scarcity and naira redesign by the CBN were part of the plots to scuttle the polls and his expected victory.

Tinubu Will Win In 24 States_SWAGA

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu (SWAGA), has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu would win with landslide in more than 24 states in February 25 election.

SWAGA National Chairman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who stated this at the flag-off of the door-to-door campaign for the APC presidential candidate in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday added that Tinubu would come second in the states he would not win.

He said: “By my analysis and calculation, he will win the poll. I have traversed the length and breadth of this country in the course of this campaign, and I have contacts all over the place, I am very optimistic that Asiwaju will win over 24 states, and the other ones where he is not winning outright, he will come second with over 25 per cent.”

Afenifere Youths Promise Obi Five million Votes

The Afenifere National Youth Council has vowed to support the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, to become the President in the February 25 election.

The National President of the council, Eniola Ojajuni, on Sunday, said this in Lagos.

Ojajuni disclosed that Obi had support of the group because of his records while he was governor of Anambra State.

He said one of the topnotch plans was the restructuring of Nigeria, believing that the poll will be free and fair.

We are here to endorse the candidate of the LP, Obi officially as the sole candidate for the Southwest youth wing. It took us almost three months to reach the conclusions amongst 147 youth groups in Yoruba land, and today, we officially announced Obi and his running mate, Ahmed Datti, as our sole candidate for the presidential election on Saturday.

“Before we endorsed him, Obi assured us that the first thing he would do is to restructure the country.

BVAS Will Address Money Politics_Keyamo

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has expressed confidence that the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will help to eliminate money politics from Nigeria’s elections.

The council’s spokesman Festus Keyamo said this when he appeared at the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum yesterday in Abuja.

Keyamo, who is also the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing BVAS electronic transmission of result from polling units.

The ruling party’s campaign spokesman noted that with the introduction of the two technologies into Nigeria’s elections, the days when electoral officers and security agencies were being paid to change results at collation centres are gone.

He said hitherto, money was used to bribe security agencies and electoral officials to alter results, but BVAS would take away that.

Keyamo described BVAS as a blessing to Nigeria’s electoral system.

