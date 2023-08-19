Today’s Headlines: N5bn palliative is renewed nonsense–Bwala; Buhari mourns troops killed in Niger

Subsidy removal: N5 billion palliative is renewed nonsense – Atiku’s aide, Bwala

An aide to Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Daniel Bwala, has described the President Bola Tinubu administration’s N5 billion palliative as renewed nonsense.

Bwala made the remark while noting that the organized labour demystified the N5billion palliative to State governments.

He noted that the calculation by the organized labour showed that each person would get N1,500 from the palliative.

Tweeting, Bwala wrote: “The organised labour has demystified the so-called 5 billion naira FGN gave to States; first the FGN said it was a palliative and they are now saying it is a loan.

“Organized labour further did their arithmetical calculations and arrived at a shameful conclusion that the so-called 5billion naira comes down to N1,500 per person.

“How much is the cost of food items in the market? Renewed nonsense.”

Buhari mourns troops killed in Niger

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sadness over the death of several soldiers killed in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger State.

According to the Defence Headquarters, 36 officers were killed in both ambush attacks and an evacuation helicopter crash.

Buhari, in a statement on Saturday and signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, also sent his condolences to President Bola Tinubu over the tragedy.

“I am saddened by the helicopter accident, following the tragic ambush in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

“My heartfelt condolences to the President, @officialABAT, the Armed Forces of the Federation, and the families of the deceased.

“With the soldier-discipline in our troops, it is a matter of time before they overcome,” the former President said.

Egbetokun Appoints New CRU Boss

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered State Commissioners of Police to establish Complaint Response Units in their respective command.

He noted that the new development was due to his zeal to sanitise and standardise the police system for accountability and transparency in line with his commitment to fortify the complaints response mechanisms of the Force.

Egbetokun also approved the appointment of CSP El-Mustapha Sani as the Head, CRU, following the posting of DCP Markus Basiran, as DC Homicide, Force Criminal Investigations Department Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

This is coming on the heels of the recent visit of the Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf and his team to the Force Headquarters, where the IG and the delegation discussed extensively on issues of mutual interest and areas of collaboration.

Ministers-designate Begin Documentation Ahead Monday’s Swearing-in

Ahead of Monday’s swearing-in ceremony of members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), 45 Ministers-designate have begun their documentation at the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) in Abuja.

The exercise, which was ongoing Saturday afternoon, followed the assignment of portfolios to the ministerial appointees by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

The Senate had penultimate Monday confirmed the appointment of 45 ministerial nominees out of a list of 48 names forwarded to it for confirmation by President Tinubu.

The Senate withheld confirmation of the appointment of three nominees, namely Nasir El-Rufai from Kaduna State, Stella Okotete from Delta State, and Abubakar Sani Danladi from Taraba State, over security concerns.

LEADERSHIP also reports that a statement from the OSGF late Wednesday evening had announced that President Tinubu will swear in the Ministers-designate at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, August 21.

According to the statement signed by the Director of Information in the OSGF, Willie Bassey, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, the swearing-in ceremony will hold from 10am on the said date.

