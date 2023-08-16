Today’s Headlines: N10m Bribery Allegation Rocks Kano Election Tribunal; Wike, Others Meet Ganduje

N10m Bribery Allegation Rocks Kano Election Tribunal

The Chairperson of Panel 2 of the Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Kano, Justice Azinge on Tuesday raised the alarm that some lawyers were attempting to bribe judges in her team.

According to her, this was the second time a judge was complaining about how some lawyers prosecuting election matters before her tried to corrupt the system by offering bribes to her and her colleagues

She stated in the open court on Tuesday that, “money is flying”, adding that “it’s being rumoured that a staff collected N10 million.”

However, she did not elaborate on if the staff who collected the bribe was in her court or another court.

She however warned that she would not take kindly to any further attempt to pervert the course of justice through corruption.

“In recent years, allegations of lawyers bribing judges cast shadows over Nigeria’s judicial system, a complex issue that is threatening to erode the public’s trust in the pursuit of justice.”

Wike, Others Meet Ganduje

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, paid a solidarity visit to the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, at his private residence in Abuja.

Viral photographs showed Wike, who is one of the 45 ministers-designate of President Bola Tinubu, posing with Ganduje.

In the photos were also some of Wike’s loyalists and chieftains of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, fuelling rumour of a possible defection to the ruling APC.

Hours after hosting the minister-designate and his delegation, Ganduje was spotted coming into the party secretariat at about 2.35 pm.

In recent times, futile attempts have also been made by top chieftains of the PDP to have Wike expelled from the party over his alleged anti-party activities.

Drug Hawkers Endanger National Security, Says NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said the illicit activities of drug hawkers endanger the nation’s security.

The agency said drug hawkers are the major distributors and suppliers of narcotics to criminal networks, like armed bandits, insurgents, kidnappers and armed robbers.

NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, said this at a sensitisation workshop on: The Dangers of Drug Hawking and Ripening of Fruits With Calcium Carbide, organised by the agency’s Northeast zone in Bauchi.

Jigawa Police Nab Four Suspects With Stolen Goat, Bulls

Men of the Jigawa State Police Command have arrested some suspects who allegedly specialise in stealing bulls and goats in Maigari town.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Shiisu Adam, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, disclosed this while addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Dutse, the state capital.

Adam said while two suspects were arrested with stolen bulls, two others were nabbed with stolen goats.

He said, “On August 2, 2023, around 10pm, following a tip-off, one Abdullahi Ya’u a.k.a Mado aged 20 years of Bakin-Kara quarters and one Nasiru Yusuf a.k.a Danlin aged 23 years of Kofar-Arewa quarters, all of Maigatari town were arrested at an uncompleted building at Abuja quarters, Maigatari town after slaughtering a bull strongly suspected to have been stolen and another not slaughtered.

