Today’s Headlines: N/west LP Members Abandon Obi, Endorse Tinubu, Adamu, APC Govs Meet Behind Closed Doors

N/west LP Members Abandon Obi, Endorse Tinubu

With a few days left to the general election, some members of the Labour Party (LP) in the north-west zone have endorsed Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra, is the standard bearer of the LP.

Adamu, APC Govs Meet Behind Closed Doors

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman is currently having a closed-door meeting with State Governors elected on the party’s platform.

Before the meeting went into a closed doors, Adamu said it was to discuss recent developments in the country without blaming anyone.

Osun, APC, PDP Trade Blame Over Killing, Invasion By Hoodlums

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has charged the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Patrick Longe, to arrest those behind the killing of a member of the party in Ilesa-East Local Government Council Area of the state, Ebenezer Alaro.

Alaro was reportedly killed last week Friday by suspected hoodlums in front of his father’s house in Ilesa.

Why Nigerians Will Vote Massively For Tinubu- Oyintiloye

Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Chairman of the Directorate of Civic Engagement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Osun, said Nigerians will massively vote for Sen. Bola Tinubu due to his capacity to turn around the situation of Nigeria.

Oyintiloye stated this while receiving an award of outstanding performance from the state chapter of the Association of Mobile Telecommunications Engineers of Nigeria (AMTEN), on Sunday in Osogbo.

6 Gunmen Killed As Police Foil Attack On Divisional HQ In Anambra

The Anambra police command says its operatives have foiled an attack on its divisional headquarters in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA of the state.

In a statement shared with TheCable, Ikenga Tochukwu, police spokesperson in Anambra, said the gunmen attacked the police station on Sunday morning.

