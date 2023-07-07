Today’s Headlines: My victory is permanent – Oborevwori declares, Tinubu signs Executive Orders

My victory is permanent – Oborevwori declares

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Friday in Asaba declared that his electoral victory is permanent despite schemes by his opponents.

Oborevwori spoke at a thanksgiving hurriedly put together following an order of the Supreme Court striking out of an appeal challenging his eligibility for the March 18 governorship election.

The appeal was brought by Mr. Ikie Aghwarianovwe, one of the governorship aspirants of the PDP.

The Federal High in Asaba had thrown out the suit, describing it as an abuse of court process.

Tinubu signs Executive Orders

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, signed four Executive Orders as part of efforts to address manufacturers’ concerns bordering on inconducive operating environment in the country.

This is as he assured Nigerians that there would not be further tax raise without robust and wide consultations undertaken within the context of a coherent fiscal policy framework.

The president’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, disclosed this, yesterday, while addressing State House Correspondents in Abuja.

The new orders which addressed recent tax changes by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, include the suspension of the five per cent Excise tax on telecommunication services and the Excise Duties escalation on locally manufactured products.

Reps to probe NPA, NIMASA, Customs, others over auctioning of govt properties

The House of Representatives has resolved to probe what it regards as illegal auctioning of the Federal Government properties by Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

Other agencies allegedly involved are: the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), River Basin Development Authority (RBDA) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). This is sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Oluwole Oke (PDP-Osun) during plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

In his motion, Mr Oke said the procedure for the disposal and auctioning of government assets in Nigeria were well spelt out in Financial Regulations, 2009 and Public Procurement Act 2007 among others.

Mr Oke said the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that all revenues realized from the disposal or auctioning of public property be remitted into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Bulkachuwa Asks Court To Stop ICPC’s Investigation, Arrest

A former Senator representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, Muhammed Bulkachuwa, has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to bar the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission from investigating and arresting him over the comments he made during the valedictory session of the ninth Senate.

Bulkachuwa had publicly stated during the session that he influenced his wife, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa’s decisions while she was serving as the President of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Bulkachuwa was the President of the Court of Appeal between 2014 and 2020 and retired from the court after reaching the mandatory age of 70.

