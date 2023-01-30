Today’s Headlines: My Support Was For Osinbajo, Not Tinubu–Naja’atu; Govt Appointments Lopsided lack merit -OBJ

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

My Support Was For Osinbajo, Not Tinubu – Naja’atu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Naja’atu Mohammed, a politician and renowned activist recently resigned as a Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council. She speaks with DIRISU YAKUBU on dumping the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and why the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is a disaster waiting to happen, among others

At what point did it occur to you to part ways with the APC presidential campaign council, where you oversaw civil society organisations?

Let me tell you what really happened. In the first place, I did not support Tinubu as a presidential aspirant; my support was for Professor Yemi Osinbajo from day one. In fact, I had sent emissaries to Osinbajo to come out and contest, that he is relatively young, well educated, proactive, and brilliant. We noticed that each time Buhari leaves the country; we regain some semblance of sanity, including the value of the Naira.

When Tinubu emerged, he emerged in the most corrupt way. I knew how delegates were given money to go and vote, but it was not just to go and vote; the name Asiwaju was written on each ballot paper. They were only paid to go and drop it in the box. For that reason alone, I had no interest in that primary election. Yes, I was in the APC, but I couldn’t even liberate myself at that point in time. I waited, but I never attended any of the meetings, and I was not interested in anything.

Govt Appointments Lopsided, Lack Merit_OBJ

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigeria is staring disunity in the face because many leaders are more concerned about their selfish interests than the survival and health of the nation.

This is just as he regretted that appointments in government are skewed and lopsided on basis of nepotism and mediocrity and disregard for merit and competence

He said politicians and political parties were trampling on many of the things put in place to give all groups in the country a sense of belonging.

Obasanjo said this while delivering his remarks titled, ‘The Quest For Unity In Nigeria And The Role Of Unity Schools,’ at the 50th anniversary of Federal Government College, Kaduna, on Saturday.

Photo Credit:Google

APC Accuses Adeleke Of Sponsoring Protests, PDP Kicks

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Sunday alleged that protests in the state against the judgment of the state Election Petition Tribunal that sacked the state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Friday were sponsored.

The party further said the protests allegedly being sponsored by Adeleke and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, could worsen their case, instead of adding positive value to it at the Appeal Court.

But reacting, the Osun PDP acting chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, said the protests indicated that the people rejected the verdict of the panel.

In August 2022, the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, and the APC at the tribunal challenged the victory of Adeleke, the PDP governorship candidate at the July 16, 2022 governorship poll in the state.

We’re Committed To Voting Atiku_Rivers Youths

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

LESS than 30 days to the presidential election, the youths of Rivers state have reiterated their commitment to vote for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

They explained that the person of Atiku Abubakar is far above all other presidential candidates across all political parties in the country, stating that there is no basis for comparing Atiku with any other.

A member of the Directorate of Youth in the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, and DG Okrika LGA of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. Onengiye Leonard Tamunoigbeinbia spoke on behalf of the youths, in a statement obtained by our correspondent, during the weekend, in Abuja.

He said: “There is no basis for comparing Atiku with other presidential candidates because out of all the presidential candidates, he is the only one with Presidential campaign experience, most of the other candidates are running for the office of the president for the first time.

YAHAYA (

)