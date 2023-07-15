Today’s Headlines: My Prayer Is To Die Same Day With My Wife–Adeboye, NNPP vows to unseat APC

My prayer is to die the same day as my wife – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said he would like to be called to heaven the same day with his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Adeboye made this known in a post while celebrating his wife, who turned 75 on Thursday. The cleric stated that the greatest blessing God bestowed upon him is his wife. Adeboye on Twitter wrote: “Besides the salvation of my soul and the baptism in the Holy Spirit, the greatest blessing bestowed upon me by the Lord is my wife, @pastorfoluadeboye.

Adeboye warned that anyone who dares to harm his wife will face divine retribution. "It is well known that anyone who dares to harm her will face divine retribution. Many are unaware of the incredible extent of her compassion, generosity, and care for others.

Imo guber: NNPP vows to unseat APC

Boniface Aniebonam, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has expressed confidence that the party’s governorship candidate, Uche Odunzeh, will emerge victorious in the Imo State gubernatorial election scheduled for November 11, 2023.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Aniebonam boasted that the NNPP is a prominent political party in Nigeria and possesses the capacity to reclaim Imo State from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election. As part of preparations for the November 11th election, Odunzeh has embarked on consultations with party leaders, key stakeholders, youths, and women in Imo State to garner support.

During Odunzeh’s visit to Aniebonam’s office in Lagos, the BOT Chairman conveyed his commitment to reclaiming Imo State for the NNPP. In a statement signed by the Media Officer, Mr. Joshua Elekwachi, Aniebonam recalled the party’s struggles from its formative stage and expressed confidence in Odunzeh’s ability to secure victory in the gubernatorial election.

Bill to establish federal varsity of ICT passes first reading

A bill seeking to establish a Federal University of Information and Communication Technology in Lagos State has passed its first reading in the House of Representatives.

Source: Punch papers

The bill was sponsored by Hon Philip Agbese (APC-Benue), representing Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Speaking during plenary, Agbese said the proposed institution, which will be the first of its kind in Nigeria, will be groundbreaking and revolutionary.

He said in a world now driven by information and communication technology, a corresponding citadel of learning is long-overdue in our nation. Highlighting some of the benefits, Agbese said: “With ingenuity and drive, young Nigerians would invent fundamental technologies, launch new industries, and create millions of local jobs.

NAF aircraft crashes in Benue

A fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force on Friday crashed in Makurdi, Benue State capital, The PUNCH has learned. Details about the incident are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Source: Punch papers

A military source said two personnel of the Nigerian Air Force onboard ejected unhurt. The source said, “An FT7-NI aircraft crashed today in Makurdi. The cause of the crash could not be immediately ascertained. It had two Airmen onboard. They ejected unhurt from the jet.”

The spokesperson for the service, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Friday. He said the crash occurred during training, adding that the pilots are ”under observation” at the NAF Base hospital. Gabkwet, however, said the Chief of Air Staff had instituted a board to investigate the crash cause.

