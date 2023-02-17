Today’s Headlines: My Govt Has Delivered In 8Years—Buhari, Protesters Attack Banks In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

My Govt Has Delivered In 8Years—Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his government has delivered on its promises since its inception in 2015.

Source: Channels TV

The Nigerian leader made the comment at the launch of the Advisory Council, Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment Project, and the National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy Dialogue in Abuja, saying that the initiatives will reduce poverty and impact the economy.

“This is what we promised to all Nigerians – including our women and girls when our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was elected in 2015. I am proud to say that our government has delivered over the past eight years,” he said at the event on Thursday according to a statement by his media aide Femi Adesina.

Photos Credit: Google

Protesters Attack Banks In Lagos

Some hoodlums in the Epe area of Lagos State are using the naira crisis as an opportunity to attack banks in the area.

A source who lives in the Epe area, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said the banks attacked were; Zenith, Access and Keystone banks.

Source: Punch paper

Pictures have also emerged online showing banks in the area with broken glasses. It was gathered that many banks have temporarily suspended operations in the area as a result of the attacks.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, also confirmed the attacks on some banks in the area.

[Video] Hold APC govs responsible for Buhari’s unfulfilled promises – Lamido

A former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido said Nigerians should hold the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC governors responsible for the unfulfilled promises of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lamido stated this in an exclusive interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online TV’s political show on Thursday.

Source: Vanguard papers

According to him, the APC governors campaigned in 2014 on the ground of bringing a new order and change to a next level.

He said, “It’s these APC governors now, who are now complaining after eight years, so you could see their contradiction.

“Since they came into government there’s been problem of EndSARS, APC governors never spoke. There’s been the issue of fuel subsidy, they never spoke so as the issue of insurgency and a numbe rof things which are very fundamental to the welfare of the Nigerian people, they never spoke.

APM dumps female presidential candidate, backs Atiku

With a week to the presidential election, the Allied Peoples Movement on Friday collapsed its entire structures in support of the presidential candidate of the

Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Source: Punch paper

The national chairman of APM, Yusuf Dantalle, disclosed this at a press conference which was held on Thursday night in Abuja.

According to him, the party took the decision after its National Executive Committee meeting on crucial national issues, particularly the upcoming presidential election.

WaterGo (

)