Today’s Headlines: My Gov Will Tackle Security Challenges – Tinubu, LP’s Claim On Rerun Baseless – APC

My administration will tackle security challenges – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday said his administration would make adequate provision for the enhancement of the operational capability of security and law enforcement agencies and improved welfare of personnel in its renewed drive to address security and related concerns across the country.

The President, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, gave the assurance at the Passing Out Parade of the 5th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

He said, “This administration is committed to implementing effective measures to combat the security challenges in Nigeria and our synergy is the surest ticket to that destiny. We are implementing a comprehensive approach that focuses on key areas.

“First, we are investing in our law enforcement agencies to enhance their capabilities and effectiveness. We are offering extra resources, training, and equipment to bolster our Police Force and Security Agencies.”

LP’s claim on rerun baseless – APC spokesperson

The All Progressives Congress Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, tells ADEBAYO FOLORUNSHO-FRANCIS his thoughts on Labour Party’s claim that the APC was preparing for a rerun and the LP’s loss in the election.

Is it true that the APC is preparing for presidential rerun as possible fallout of the tribunal, as alleged by the Labour Party?

I really don’t get it. It looks like LP is still in labour while forgetting that the maternity is already close. How can you have a rerun in an election you have won and have been declared a winner? What election are they talking about? Is it the 2027 election? Of course, there can’t be a rerun in any election where a winner has been announced, inaugurated and its government is being formed. LP should better wake up.

Do you think it is wishful thinking as the erstwhile National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, described it?

This is beyond wishful thinking; it is a stupid thinking. I can’t even comprehend what they are talking about. It simply means the party is into protracted labour that may result in unwanted fever. An election has been conducted and a winner declared. The government is in the making and congratulations have come in from all over the world. What are they thinking by mentioning rerun? You can only think about rerun come 2027. That is if at all, there will be one. This is an election that has been won free and fair.

Tinubu should probe past administrations from 1999 – Ex-PDP vice chair

Former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, South-South, Chief Edet Nkpubre, shares his thoughts with CHUKWUDI AKASIKE on Tinubu’s administration and why he left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress, among other issues

Why did you leave the Peoples Democratic Party for the Al/ Progressives Congress?

I moved from the PDP to the APC because I was no longer comfortable with what was going on in the PDP in 2015. In 2011, I was a member of the team that negotiated for former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2011 presidential election. It was agreed that he should only contest for one term of four years. That one term was reckoned as his second term after the completion of Yar’Adua’s tenure. People like the new Senate President (Senate Godswill Akpabio), Chief Edwin Clark and some others encouraged Jonathan to go for the 2015 Presidential election.

When we agreed for Jonathan to run in 2011, he stood up and made an acceptance speech, saying that the constitution allowed Presidents to go for only two terms of eight years and that if he completed four years, he would have done six years. He said if he tried something else, he would be going beyond eight years in office. He thanked God for granting him the opportunity of becoming a President, a position that a great politician like Chief Obafemi Awolowo had tried to occupy without succeeding. Jonathan said he was satisfied with the decision.

Niger coup, warning to politicians giving democracy bad name – Ex-Postmaster General

Former Postmaster General and CEO of Nigeria Postal Service, Bisi Adegbuyi, speaks to DANIEL AYANTOYE about the need for political reforms in the country, among other issues

The request by President Bola Tinubu to deploy troops to Niger Republic was rejected by the Senate. What is your take on this?

Based on the preponderance of opinion from well-meaning Nigerians and the circumstance in which Nigeria has currently found itself, I do not think Nigeria should be involved in any kind of war with Niger Republic with the purpose of sustaining democracy. Yes, democracy is desirable and the best form of government, but we need to look at our priorities. What exactly do we stand to gain from going into this war? What is the cost-benefit analysis of it?

First, we need to remind ourselves that the people of Niger are close to Nigeria and it is more or less like waging a war on some part of the North. When Nigeria went into peacekeeping in Liberia, Nigeria could afford it because the economy was in good shape. Recall that we spent around $8bn on that war. Can Nigeria which is struggling to keep up with debt payment, struggling to deliver good governance to the people afford to go to that kind of war? For me, it is a no-go area. Diplomacy is the way to go and from what we are reading and seeing, I believe diplomacy will prevail.

