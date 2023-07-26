Today’s Headlines: My father will deliver – Seyi Tinubu assures Nigerians; Abbas to meet resident doctors, others on Thursday

My father will deliver – Seyi Tinubu assures Nigerians

Seyi, son of President Bola Tinubu, has expressed optimism that his father will deliver on the “Renewed Hope” mandate.

He assured Nigerians that the ‘hope’ they have been expecting is here.

The serial entrepreneur made this known in a video that has since gone viral.

“I want to thank you so much for everything you do. I want to say thank you for the faith you have in our president.

‘’And I guarantee you President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not fail Nigeria.

“The hope that we’ve been looking and hoping for is here. The president that we’ve all wanted is here; I guarantee you my brother,” Seyi stated.

Abbas to meet resident doctors, others on Thursday

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has slated Thursday to, again, meet with relevant stakeholders over the crisis between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The Majority Leader of the House, Prof Julius Ihonvbere made the disclosure at Wednesday plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

The meeting will be coming after Abbas met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, in fulfilment of his promise to NARD earlier on Monday, as part of the efforts of the House to resolve the crisis.

At the plenary, the leadership of the House expressed displeasure with NARD’s decision to continue with its planned strike despite the intervention by the Parliament.

A member of the House, Hon. Unyime Idem, during the plenary, attempted to move a motion of urgent public importance on the strike declared by NARD on Tuesday night. The immediate past Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Wase, however, raised a point of order to note that the Speaker was already working on the matter.

Ihonvbere in his explanation noted that the House’ interventionist moves would continue despite that the resident doctors have downed tool.

August 2 Strike: FG robbing masses for the rich — NLC fumes

Organised labour, on the platform of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has said the seven-day ultimatum they gave the Federal Government to reverse all anti-people policies, including the fuel subsidy matter, was as a result of government’s perchant of robbing the masses to feed the rich.

Labour equally said: “The government seems to have declared a war of attrition on Nigerian workers and masses without any care leaving them to the throes of hopelessness and helplessness.”

These were part of the reasons NLC said it declared a nationwide strike, beginning August 2.

They made their points in a communique released at the end of the Central Working Committee, CWC, meeting held Tuesday, July 25, at Abuja Labour House.

The document was signed by President and General Secretary of NLC, Joe Ajaero and Emma Ugboaja, respectively.

NAPTIP convicts 629 human traffickers, rescues 22,000 victims

ABUJA – The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has convicted 629 human traffickers and rescued over 22,000 victims in the past 20 years, but is calling for more funding as it struggles to sustain its operations.

The agency spends approximately N1.5 million every month to provide for victims sheltered in camps.

The announcement was made during a discussion on Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE), a project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through Palladium.

The call for more funding was echoed by the Programme Director of the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), Timothy Ejeh, who highlighted the urgent need for increased support from stakeholders.

