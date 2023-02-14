This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: My Dad’s Death Broke Me-Diri, It Was Tough; Fani-Kayode Recounts Ordeal With DSS

My dad’s death broke me – Diri.

Photo Credit: The Nation

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri said he actually broke down when he received the news of the death of his father, Pa Abraham Diri.

The father died at 88 on Sunday.Speaking at his Sampou country home when received scores of visitors, including members of the state executive council, security commanders and the state executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Diri said he thought he was very strong until the night of Sunday when he could not hold back tears.

In an emotion-laden voice, the Bayelsa Governor expressed gratitude to members of his cabinet for sharing in his family’s moment of pain and sadness.

He said his father died as his administration was commemorating three years in office and wished that he lived longer.

It Was Tough’: Fani-Kayode Recounts Ordeal With DSS.

Photo Credit: Channel News

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has recounted his ordeal with the Department of State Services (DSS), describing it as “tough”. The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was questioned by the agency over his claims that a presidential candidate plans to scuttle this month’s election and is plotting a coup.

Hours after his invitation, Fani-Kayode said the DSS grilled him for over six hours in its Abuja office.

Photo Credit: Google

“I got home safely after a six-hour interrogation and ordeal. It was quite an experience and even though it was tough, the panel that interrogated me was polite & professional. I was granted bail and I shall return there on Wednesday,” he tweeted early Tuesday.

Lagos residents drum support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others.

Photo Credit: Vanguard News

Vehicular and human activities were paralysed as All Progressives Congress, APC, faithful and supporters trooped out in large numbers in Ikorodu to express support for the party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other candidates of the party in the 2023 general poll.

The group expressed this on Monday, at the official flag-off campaign of all APC candidates at the 2023 polls, comprising Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East, House of Representatives, Babajimi Benson and the state House of Assembly, Gbolahan Ogunleye, held at, Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, area of the state.

The carnival-like rally virtually shut down business activities around Ikorodu environs. Abiru at the event used the inspiring scorecard of Babajide Sanwoolu to charge the candidates representing the axis to be diligent and hardworking if they emerge

New naira: CBN insists on February 10 deadline.

Photo Credit: Punchng

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has said that there was no need to shift the February 10, 2023 deadline.

He said this during a visit on Tuesday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the monetary and currency redesign policy of the bank.

He said, “The situation is substantially calming down since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement ATM disbursements and the use of super-agents.

There is, therefore, no need to consider any shift from the deadline of February 10.”

This comes as the Supreme Court earlier restrained the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline for the currency swap.

