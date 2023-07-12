Today’s Headlines: My boss is recuperating well – Ondo Acting Gov, EU report restored confidence – Ezekwesili

My boss is recuperating well – Ondo Ag Gov

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

The Ondo State Acting Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, says he is in constant touch with Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is recuperating in a hospital abroad.

The acting governor urged the general public, to as usual, ignore the unfortunate lies and subterfuge as the antics of desperate political gladiators across political divides.

Aiyedatiwa urged the general public to ignore the unfortunate lies and antics of desperate political gladiators across political divides,assuring that it would not allow it to derail the focus and developmental policies of the current administration of Akeredolu.

The acting governor said the tactics of the faceless writers and agents of provocateurs were intended to fan embers of discord, tarnish the hard earned reputations of individuals in government circles and distract Government attention foe selfish politic gains.

Photo Credit: Google

EU report restored confidence in election monitoring – Ezekwesili

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has commended the European Union Election Observation Mission, saying it did not trade off electoral credibility.

Ezekwesili said the report on the 2023 election surprisingly restored a measure of confidence in election monitoring around the world by not mincing words at all.

In a statement her verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, the former Minister claimed that unlike its report on Nigeria, Observer Mission Reports were beginning to be cookie-cutters that seemed to trade-off electoral credibility.

She further stated that the report diverged from the global trend and restored confidence in Election Observation.

Family of four, two others killed in Enugu road crash

Photo Credit: Premium Times)

A total of six persons lost their lives on Tuesday in a multiple road accident in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

The accident, which involved a crude oil tanker, an SUV, a Hiace bus and a fully-loaded truck, occurred along Ninth Mile-Ugwu Onyeama Road in the state.

Some of the survivors were taken to the Our Saviour Medical Centre, the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu and the Enugu State University of Technology Teaching Hospital, for treatment.

A video clip apparently recorded shortly after the incident has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.

The clip showed that the accident occurred when the crude oil tanker had a head-on collision with the truck carrying cement.

CDD Urges African Countries To Parley On Anti-Corruption War

Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has urged African countries to collaborate on joint efforts to advance the anti-corruption war in the continent.

The CDD Director, Idayat Hassan, made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at a High-Level Seminar to commemorate the African Anti-Corruption Day 2023.

Hassan, who highlighted the centre’s dedication to this cause, also pledged its renewed commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at curbing systemic corruption in Nigeria and Africa.

She said that the commitment extended to addressing bribery, political embezzlement, theft, fraud, gratifications, extortion and blackmail, abuse of office, favoritism, nepotism.

Hassan, represented by the CDD Research Analyst, Afolabi Adekaiyoja, urged the remaining seven countries of Central African Republic, Cape Verde, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Somalia, and South Sudan to follow suit and embrace the vital initiative.

