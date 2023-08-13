Today’s Headlines: My Administration Will Tackle Security Challenges–Tinubu; Tinubu, Buhari Mourn Laro, Nigerian envoy

My Administration Will Tackle Security challenges – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday said his administration would make adequate provision for the enhancement of the operational capability of security and law enforcement agencies and improved welfare of personnel in its renewed drive to address security and related concerns across the country.

The President, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, gave the assurance at the Passing Out Parade of the 5th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

He said, “This administration is committed to implementing effective measures to combat the security challenges in Nigeria and our synergy is the surest ticket to that destiny. We are implementing a comprehensive approach that focuses on key areas.

“First, we are investing in our law enforcement agencies to enhance their capabilities and effectiveness. We are offering extra resources, training, and equipment to bolster our Police Force and Security Agencies.”

Tinubu, Buhari Mourn Laro, Nigerian envoy

The Nigerian Envoy to the French Republic, Ambassador Kayode Laro, is dead. He was aged 63.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Laro passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Paris, France, after a protracted illness.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, in a statement made available to Sunday Sun, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was deeply saddened to announce the death of Ambassador Laro.

“Until his death, Ambassador Kayode Laro was Nigeria’s Ambassador to France with concurrent accreditation to Monaco. He contributed immensely to strengthening Nigeria’s relations with France.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his profound sadness over the news of the passing of Laro. A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said the President expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, the diplomatic community, as well as the Government and people of Kwara State.

He recalled the role he played in making his first foreign trip to France in June this year, following his assumption of office successful, noting that he demonstrated an exceptional understanding of geo-political complexities.

Disloyalty, Coup Allegations: Shaibu Replies Obaseki

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, has accused mischief-makers and political jobbers of making efforts to destabilise the state by widening the gulf between him and his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The deputy governor, who stated this in a statement issued by one of his aides at the weekend in Benin City, said that his reaction followed the shocking statement by Governor Obaseki, which accused him of desperation and plotting a coup to oust him from office.

Shaibu said that the allegations were the handiwork of political jobbers who must have sold the dummy to the governor whom he referred to as his ‘elder brother.’

According to him, it is preposterous to contemplate a coup against a man who had given him too much latitude as deputy governor.

While denouncing the allegations, Shaibu stated categorically that the claims were not only baseless, but also malicious attempts by political jobbers hell-bent on misleading the governor with the singular aim of damaging his reputation and “sowing seeds of discord between me and my brother governor.”

He reiterated his unwavering loyalty to Governor Obaseki while holding the principles of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party, he said, two of them belong to.

Tinubu Appoints 13 heads of medical institutions

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 13 heads of medical institutions across the country.

To this end, the Federal Ministry of Health has been directed to issue letters of confirmation of appointment to the 13 heads of the medical institutions.

This was contained in a letter written by the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF), to the Permanent Secretary, l Ministry of Health, dated August 7, 2023.

The letter read: “I write to convey Mr. President’s approval for the appointment of the under listed persons.

“You are requested to please issue appropriate letters of appointment prescribing other terms of engagement.

“Please, accept the assurances of my esteemed regards. Please note that a copy of the appointment letter issued should be forwarded to this office for record purposes.”

