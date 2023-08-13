Today’s Headlines: My Admin Will Tackle Security Challenge–Tinubu, LP’s claim on rerun baseless – APC spokesperson

My administration will tackle security challenges – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday said his administration would make adequate provision for the enhancement of the operational capability of security and law enforcement agencies and improved welfare of personnel in its renewed drive to address security and related concerns across the country.

The President, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, gave the assurance at the Passing Out Parade of the 5th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

He said, “This administration is committed to implementing effective measures to combat the security challenges in Nigeria and our synergy is the surest ticket to that destiny. We are implementing a comprehensive approach that focuses on key areas.

“First, we are investing in our law enforcement agencies to enhance their capabilities and effectiveness. We are offering extra resources, training, and equipment to bolster our Police Force and Security Agencies.”

LP’s claim on rerun baseless – APC spokesperson

The All Progressives Congress Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, tells ADEBAYO FOLORUNSHO-FRANCIS his thoughts on Labour Party’s claim that the APC was preparing for a rerun and the LP’s loss in the election

Is it true that the APC is preparing for presidential rerun as possible fallout of the tribunal, as alleged by the Labour Party?

I really don’t get it. It looks like LP is still in labour while forgetting that the maternity is already close. How can you have a rerun in an election you have won and have been declared a winner? What election are they talking about? Is it the 2027 election? Of course, there can’t be a rerun in any election where a winner has been announced, inaugurated and its government is being formed. LP should better wake up.

Releasing Nnamdi Kanu Will Restore Peace In South-East – Udeze

Chief Kenneth Udeze is the National Chairman, Action Alliance (AA). In this interview with EJIKEME OMENAZU, he takes a look at the state and developments in the party since after the2023 general elections. He also has few words on President Bola Tinubu’s style of governance. Excerpt:

How has it been with your party, the Action Alliance (AA), since the 2023 general elections?

Like any other political party, we have taken time to review the outcome of the 2023 general elections, together with leadership of other political parties under the auspices of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC). We as a party have made our observations and recommendations known and have moved on. We are more or less concentrating on the off season governorship elections coming up in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states.

Putin’s Age Of Chaos

After Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian elites acted as if the war had not really changed anything on the home front. Even as the campaign foundered and the West tightened sanctions on the Russian economy, those with power in Moscow seemed to carry on as usual. Since last autumn, however, things have been getting a little more complicated. A surprisingly successful Ukrainian counterattack in the region of Kharkiv in September 2022 exposed the vulnerability of Russian military positions. Irked, the Kremlin launched a military mobilization that caused tremendous social anxiety, although only for a short period. Then in October, a Ukrainian strike on the Kerch Strait bridge left the key link between Crimea and mainland Russia engulfed in smoke and flames. It also revealed how flexible the Kremlin’s supposed redlines actually were; an event that had seemed intolerable just months prior ultimately produced no tangible response from the state and left elites with the growing sense that Russia’s war could rebound onto its own territory.

The following months have only ratcheted up the pressure. The Ukrainian front has provided little good news for the Kremlin, with the exception of the seizure of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in May. And in the meantime, a new front has opened up at home. Unknown assailants—most likely connected to Ukrainian security services—have attacked Moscow with drones. Paramilitaries have raided across the border into the Russian region of Belgorod. And most shocking, the forces of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner private military company, carried out an open rebellion in June, seizing much of the city of Rostov-on-Don, sending a column of troops racing toward Moscow, and even shooting down a number of Russian aircraft, killing over a dozen Russian pilots in the process.

