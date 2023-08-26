Today’s Headlines: Murtala Backed Coup Against Gowon—Clark; Military Force Still Possible—ECOWAS

Murtala Backed Coup Against Gowon—Clark

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has said that one of the reasons the Government of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon was overthrown was the appointment of of Engr. Odoh, a Kalabari man from Rivers State as the General Manager of Nigerian National Oil Corporation (NNOC), which became Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

Clark who noted this in his 688 page Brutally Frank, his autobiography, said that late former Head of State and Federal Commissioner for Communications in Gowon’s government and some others were not happy with the appointment of Odoh, whom they saw as a Igbo man and therefore a security risk to the country. He said that when Gowon announced Engr. Odoh as the new General Manager which was accepted by a majority of Council members, the then Brig. Gen. Muhammed immediately took his case and swagger stick and walked out without saying a word.

Military Force Still Possible—ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) on Friday said that the commission had not declared war on Niger Republic but made it clear that military force remained an option to restoring democracy and possibly the ousted democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum to power. However, the body was not spoiling for war now and would explore all measures before considering military exercise.

The President of the Commission, Dr. Omar Touray, made this known at a media briefing to clarify the position of ECOWAS in Niger crises in the ECOWAS Secretariat yesterday. Asked why ECOWAS did not pull same strings against the forces in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea when military forces toppled their governments he expressed worries that military intervention was fast creeping back into Africa and that it was time to end it.

Niger ‘Putschists Have No Authority’ To Expel Ambassador – France

France on Friday said Niger’s “putschists have no authority” to expel its ambassador in Niamey, after the country’s new military rulers gave their envoy 48 hours to quit the country.

“France has taken note of the putschists’ request,” the ministry told AFP.

The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador’s approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities.”

Laolu Akande to Tinubu: Clarify Which Minister Is In Charge Of Innovation

Laolu Akande, an ex-spokesperson to former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, says President Bola Tinubu should clarify which minister is in charge of innovation.

While Tinubu appointed Bosun Tijani as the minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, he assigned science, technology and innovation to Uche Nnaji.

Appearing on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Friday, Akande said there is a need for the president to make the clarification to avoid duplication of roles.

He said under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the officials in both the ministries of science and technology and communications assumed that innovation was under their purview.

