Today’s Headlines: Most Of Us As Juveniles Made Mistakes – Keyamo, South Africa invites Tinubu to BRICS summit

Most Of Us As Juveniles Made Mistakes – Keyamo

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters)

Aformer Minister of State for Labour and Employment and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo, has called for caution for Mmesoma Ejikeme, who allegedly forged her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Result (UTME) and claimed to be the top scorer.

It was reported earlier that a Committee of Inquiry set up by the Government of Anambra State to thoroughly investigate the controversy around the said UTME results of Ejikeme Mmesoma submitted its findings to the state government.

The committee also recommended that the schoolgirl tenders apology to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

However, reacting to the incident, Keyamo cautioned against the efforts to destroy her rather as a brilliant girl she needs counselling, correction and guidance.

Photo Credit: Google

South Africa invites Tinubu to BRICS summit

Photo Credit: PM )

South Africa has invited Nigerian leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other African heads of state to the BRICS summit in August. The summit will be held in Johannesburg, a senior government official said.

President (Cyril) Ramaphosa has decided to invite all African leaders as part of the BRICS outreach so we have extended an invitation to all African leaders to come and have dialogue with BRICS leaders.

The summit will discuss how the BRICS countries can partner with Africa to help the continent achieve economic growth, Sooklal said.

He noted that President Ramaphosa will host a dinner for BRICS leaders, which will also be attended by African leaders.

Those who have been invited include leaders from the African Union and regional economic communities as well as business leaders, according to Sooklal.

Police kill four gunmen attempting to enforce sit-at-home in Enugu

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

The Enugu State Police Command has crushed a gang of gunmen, who attempted to enforce an illegal sit-at-home in Enugu in the early hours of Friday.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement he issued in Enugu Friday evening.

The Police had earlier on Friday reported that operatives of the command intercepted the criminals at One-Day, Awkunanaw, Enugu, as they tried to snatch an Enugu State Transport Company, ENTRACO-branded Sharon mini van from its driver at gunpoint for their operation.

They however engaged the operatives in a gun duel, but escaped with varying degrees of fatal gunshot wounds, due to the superior firepower of the tives, leaving behind one AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with 19 live ammunition of 7.62 calibres, two bottles of petrol bomb and other incriminating exhibits.

Court restrains Kano anti-graft agency from inviting Ganduje

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, Friday, restrained the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, from inviting or arresting the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Court presided over by Justice A. M Liman gave the restraining order upon an ex parte application by Counsel to the Applicant, Mr. B. Hemba.

Recall that the anti-graft agency have invited the former governor, Ganduje over an alleged dollar video. The Court similarly restrained 7 other respondents in the case from further action.

Joined in the suit were eight respondents which includes, Nigeria Police, Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Police Kano State, State Security Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Communicating (

)