Today’s Headlines: Most Igbos Don’t Believe In Biafra–Lotanna Ojukwu, Tinubu lauds Senegal President, Sall over 3rd term decision

Most Igbos Do Not Believe In Biafra – Ojukwu

Lotanna Ojukwu, the younger brother of late Odumegwu Chukwuemeka Ojukwu has said that most igbos don’t believe in Biafra as most of them want equal share in Nigeria.

The younger brother of the late former military governor of the eastern region made the statement during a live interview on Arise Television.

He said What Igbos want is an equal playing field in Nigeria. People are using the fact that the Igbo man feels he is not treated equally to paint Nigeria as not good for the Igbo man.

Going further, he said if it is true as people claim that Igbos loves being together why is it that most igbos lives in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country doing business. He said Igbos like to travel, meet people and be free in engage in their business all over Africa.

Tinubu lauds Senegal President, Sall over 3rd term decision

President Bola Tinubu has commended the decision of Senegal President Macky Sall not to seek a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

Mr Dele Alake, Presidential Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, revealed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

There had been protests in Senegal in the past few weeks following speculations over Sall’s third-term ambition after his second term in office in 2024.

Senegal is a country considered the most stable democracy in Africa.

To quell the crisis, Sall on Monday said he would not offer himself as a candidate for the Feb. 25, 2024, presidential election in his country.

Tinubu said the decision by Sall was in the best interest of his country and the peace and stability of the West African region.

He described Senegal’s president’s decision to abide by the constitutional terms of office and not offer himself for a third term as heart-warming.

I’m happy to partner with you – Peter Obi celebrates Baba-Ahmed on his birthday

Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, has revealed he is happy to partner with Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, his Vice Presidential running mate in the last election, insisting the collaboration could see youths take back their country to build the New Nigeria of their dreams.

Obi made the assertions in a congratulatory message to Baba-Ahmed, who marked his birthday on Friday.

The former Anambra State governor said he joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate his colleague’s immeasurable contributions to the country.

In a statement his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Obi said his Vice Presidential candidate’s passionate drive for a better nation has seen him investing in the most critical areas of human development, including education, health and poverty eradication, describing them as the investments Nigerians need for a better nation.

Police Arrest Suspected Criminal Kingpin, Recover Human skull, Arms In Rivers

The Police in Rivers State have arrested the kingpin of a notorious criminal gang named simply as Ojukwu and recovered a human skull during a raid of his hideouts in the Khana Local Government Area of the state.

During the raid, two AK-47 rifles and a pump action were also recovered in the operation.

Briefing newsmen, the Chairman of Khana LGA, Dr Thomas Bari-ere who disclosed n in Port Harcourt, said the arrest followed an alert which the council authority was abreast of and immediately reached out to the police.

“We received intelligence information that one of the suspects in police custody by the name of Ojukwu has a place where he stores his arms as well as a human skull.

“He uses them to administer oaths to his victims for them to keep his identity secret.

He, also called on the people of Khana LGA to support the police by giving useful information if they know where criminal gangs were hiding for prompt action.

