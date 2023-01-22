This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: More Elder Statesmen Will Endorse Obi -LP; Voters Will Reject Akpabio -Don Etiebet Boasts

More Elder Statesmen ll Endorse Obi_LP Boast

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, has boasted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi will get more endorsements from elder statesmen in Nigeria.

Yunusa said that Obi’s presidential race was not an individual project, but rather cuts across all the states in the country.

The LP campaign spokesperson disclosed this in an exclusive conversation with our correspondent on Saturday, on comments credited to the Senate Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, that the LP presidential candidate was working for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Senator Kalu made the comment few days ago on a Channels Television political programme, ‘One-on-one’

Voters ll Reject Akpabio_ Don Etiebet Boasts

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

A former minister of Petroleum and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, Don Etiebet, has said that the judgement of the Supreme Court, which affirmed Senator Godswill Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress candidate for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District will not change the resolve by the zone to vote for Abak-5 candidate in the forthcoming election.

Recall that the apex court, in a unanimous judgement on Friday, upheld the judgement of the Abuja High Court, which granted verdict in favour of Akpabio.

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, after reviewing the arguments canvassed by the immediate past minister of Niger Delta Affairs, said that his appeal was meritorious and therefore allowed.

Photo Credit:Google

﻿

G-5 May Sue PDP Over Dissolution Of Ekiti Exco

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party by the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee of the party as an act of tyranny.

The governor said the dissolution would be challenged in court.

Wike, who dared the PDP National Chairman (Ayu) to suspend him or any of the G-5 governors, warned that the resort to despotism by the NWC would not do the PDP any good in the forthcoming general elections.

Wike stated this while speaking at the campaign flag-off rally by the State PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area on Saturday.

I Didn’t Visit OBJ for Endorsement–Imumolen

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Prof Chris Imumolen, shares his thoughts with OLUWAFEMI MORGAN on his presidential ambition and the forthcoming elections, among others

Why are you vying for the position of the president instead of starting your political career from perhaps the Senate or House of Representatives?

I don’t really want to build a political career; I am coming into the race to rescue and revamp the country because I know what it takes; I know the problem of the country and I know how to solve it. One of the problems of Nigeria is leadership; the truth is that I already have the experience to govern a country, having built an organisation that has over 10,000 staff members all over the world, and having mentored a lot of people. I am the CEO of Global Wealth Systems.

Content created and supplied by: YAHAYA (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Elder #Statesmen #Endorse #Obi #Voters #Reject #Akpabio #Don #Etiebet #BoastsToday’s Headlines: More Elder Statesmen Will Endorse Obi -LP; Voters Will Reject Akpabio -Don Etiebet Boasts Publish on 2023-01-22 08:27:12