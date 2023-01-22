This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: More Elder Statesmen Will Endorse Obi—LP, Gumi Exposes Ansaru Train Attackers, buhari’s ‘Sin’

More Elder Statesmen Will Endorse Obi—LP

The Spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, has boasted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi will get more endorsements from elder statesmen in Nigeria.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

Yunusa said that Obi’s presidential race was not an individual project, but rather cuts across all the states in the country.

The LP campaign spokesperson disclosed this in an exclusive conversation with our correspondent on Saturday, on comments credited to the Senate Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, that the LP presidential candidate was working for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Photos Credit: Google

Gumi Exposes Ansaru Train Attackers

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a prominent Islamic cleric, who is known for his contact with bandits and herdsmen terrorizing the North-West and North-Central parts of Nigeria, in this interview with Vanguard’s columnist, Donu Kogbara, and a British journalist, Patrick, speak on the complexity of the problem, the actors and what he thinks is the way out.

You were instrumental in the release of some kidnapped Abuja-bound train travellers. How did you make it happen?

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

Yes, as you’ve seen in the news, yes it’s there. We tried to intercede and see if they could release the victims. But you know we are dealing with outlaws, people who feel that society has made them aggrieved. I think the way to come about it is to engage them and make some sense. They’re not educated. They are young men. Some of them are educated but they are not civilized.

I was given the impression that some of these boys are graduates who couldn’t find jobs…

They’re not graduates, maybe they have an elementary education, or went to secondary school, but these are not the normal herdsmen we know. They are an offshoot of these terrorists.

Kwankwaso loses supporters to PDP

Dr Babayo Liman, Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), North-East zone, and hundreds of supporters have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State.

News Source: PM News

Liman, who is also a member of the Rabiu Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Council, stated this at a news conference on Saturday in Gombe.

The secretary said he resigned from the NNPP and joined the PDP to support its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“We registered more than 3.6 million people in the North-East region under the NNPP, and Gombe is one of the states in my zone, hence the need for me to go around and inform my supporters that I defected to the PDP.

Why we will allow Atiku to use stadium for campaign rally -Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has explained why his government gave approval to Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for campaign of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the State.

News Source: PM News

The governor said he decided to give the approval so that Atiku’s campaign council would not blame him for its inability to attract crowd of supporters for the event.

“I have given you permission to use the stadium for your presidential candidate.

“I know you are not ready to do that rally. You are only looking for excuse. But you must do it. I know you are going to import people, no problems, go and import. We have given you the stadium.”

Wike, however, explained that the approval granted at no cost to the Presidential Campaign Council, is that the Stadium will be accessible to the council 48 hours to the February 11th, 2023, presidential campaign.

2023 polls: Uncertainty as unknown gunmen, bandits renew attacks, killings

Five weeks to the February presidential election, palpable fear has gripped electorates in some parts of the country over the renewed attacks by the daredevil unknown gunmen wreaking havoc in the Southeast and the bandits causing mayhem in other parts of the nation.

News Source: Daily Post

There have been several deadly attacks by gunmen in many parts of the country in the last few days, as the assailants continue to disrupt political activities and kill unsuspecting citizens.

DAILY POST recalls that several passengers were on January 8 abducted from a train station in the Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State by gunmen.

