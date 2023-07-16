Today’s Headlines: Money stolen under Buhari can help your govt, Invest N500bn palliative funds

Money stolen under Buhari can help your govt, Sheikh Gumi to Tinubu

He said that one cannot rule out the role of the military. In fact even if they are negotiating, they will not be doing that from the standpoint of weakness. So, the military has a great role to play, but the military alone cannot do it because this is a socio-political issue, and the Military does not solve political problem.

He also stated that nobody can tell him the bandits do not want to sit on the table. He has sat with them, he called them, they also came to him, they told him their grievances. He said that the danger is that they have terrorists that are trying to infiltrate them.

He also assessed buhari government saying, Tinubu should have the courage not only to deal with anyone found to be corrupt, but also bring back all those who have enriched themselves in the past government to vomit what they have stolen.

When asked about buhari and Tinubu, he said that buhari have to vomit what they have eaten. Nigeria is broke now, and instead of taxing common Nigerians to raise funds to run government, let the stolen money be returned and met out appropriate punishment on them.

Invest N500bn palliative funds, activists urge FG

Civil rights activists have discredited the National Assembly’s approval of President Bola Tinubu’s request of N500bn to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on the poor.

They noted that it is better invested in infrastructure as there is no dependable data system to carry out a transparent, impactful process.

Meanwhile, the policy has been greeted with several reactions from opposition parties, the Nigerian Labour Congress and other stakeholders.

In a telephone conversation with Punch papers, the Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Auwal Rafsanjani, said the need of Nigerians was not N8,000 monthly, but relief through infrastructure in the transportation, electricity, food production, and health care sectors,

Life Term Inmate Bags NOUN Postgraduate Degree From Prison

An inmate on life imprisonment at the Awka Custodial Centre, Anambra State, Jude Onwuzulike, has bagged a postgraduate degree from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

He was presented with a certificate Friday after being certified worthy in character and learning. The inmate graduate bagged his Post Graduate Diploma in Education.

Responding, Onwuzulike, full of excitement, thanked the Custodial Centre and NOUN for the opportunity.

Speaking during the certificate presentation, Director of NOUN, Awka Study Centre, Dr Scholastica Ezeribe, expressed delight at the inmate’s enthusiasm towards academic.

Ezeribe, represented by Dr Georgina Ogbonna, charged other inmates to utilize the free opportunity provided by the government to better their lots ahead of their freedom.

NAGGW Engages Borno Schools On Planting Of 1.8m Trees

The National Agency for the Great Green Wall on Friday engaged primary school pupils in Maiduguri in its drive to plant 1.8 million economic trees across Borno State.

Ag Director, Planning, Policy and Coordination of the agency, Habiba Ibrahim, stated this during the symbolic planting of seedlings in primary schools to commemorate the Great Green Wall (GGW) Day, in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim who led the pupils in planting trees on school grounds said the initiative would provide opportunities to catch them young.

She said the tree planting would take place in eleven front-line states across the country. Some of the schools selected for the planting include the University of Maiduguri Staff School and Northeast International School Maiduguri.

