Today’s Headlines: Mobile Phones And Brain Cancer; Zamfara: Police in a gun battle with bandits

Mobile Phones And Brain Cancer

Dr. Biodun Ogungbo is a brain and Spine Surgeon. As an expert, I must trust the information contained in the piece which he graciously forwarded to me and permitted me to publish for which I am eternally grateful. Read it. Internalize it and take a second thought about how you use your mobile phones.

Mobile phones can cause brain cancer. Okay, this is not a joke. This is not a topic to profess ignorance about or say, ‘I did not know ’. Just go with the flow and say, ‘Mobile phones can cause brain cancer’. Simply because you don’t want to find out the hard way! Experts believe there is a strong association with prolonged usage of mobile phones especially people who have been using the phones for over 10 years.

The risk is also significant in children with growing and immature brains. It had been predicted that the number of patients with newly diagnosed brain cancer and other tumors will almost double by the year 2025. Many countries are seeing an increasing incidence of these horrible tumours now and it’s a worrying trend.

Zamfara: Police in a gun battle with bandits, kill one, arrest informant

Police operatives have arrested a 35-year-old suspected female informant after a gun battle with bandits who attacked its Divisional Station in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

A spokesperson for Zamfara Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar told journalists in Gusau on Friday that a bandit was also killed during the encounter.

He said the police operatives attached to the police station acted on credible intelligence that a group of armed bandits was planning to carry out the attack.

“As a result of this, one of the bandits was neutralized while the others escaped to the bushes spilling blood on their paths because of the wounds they sustained.

“Police investigation that followed the incident resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old female suspected to be an informant from Rukudawa village.

