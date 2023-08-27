Today’s Headlines: Mnangagwa Wins 2nd Term As Zimbabwe President;FFK Seeks End To Power Cut In Niger

Mnangagwa Wins Second Term As Zimbabwe President

Source: The Cable

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has been elected to a second term in office.

The electoral commission said Mnangagwa polled 52.6% of the votes cast.

Nicknamed “The Crocodile” for his ruthlessness, Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe’s third president.

He became leader after a 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe who had ruled the southern African nation for 37 years.

Fani-Kayode Seeks End To Power Cut In Niger Republic

Source: The Nation

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Ation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has called for an end to the power-cut sanction imposed by Nigeria on Niger Republic following the military coup that ousted the country’s elected president.

In a piece titled ‘Does Killing Nigerien Babies Bring Glory to Our Name?’ Fani-Kayode lamented reported deaths of innocent babies and other humanitarian issues resulting from Nigeria’s decision to stop the supply of electricity to the country.

Relying on reports that about 40 babies are dying daily in the crisis-ridden country because hospitals are unable to power their incubators and other life supporting equipment, the former Minister of Culture and Tourism wondered how Nigeria could “inflict such damage and unleash such wickedness and misfortune on innocent people who live just across the border from us and who are essentially our people too.

SERAP Gives Tinubu 48 Hours To Reverse Banning Of Vanguard, Galaxy TV, 23 Others From Aso Villa

Source: Sahara Reporters

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to use his “good offices and leadership position to immediately reverse the unlawful” banning of 25 journalists and media houses from covering the Presidential Villa and restore the accreditations of those affected.

SERAP urged the President “to publicly instruct the officials in the presidential villa to allow journalists and media houses to freely do their job and discharge their constitutional duty of holding those in power to account”.

SaharaReporters last Wednesday reported that the Presidency ordered security agencies to withdraw the accreditations of 25 journalists covering the Presidential Villa or Aso Villa.

SaharaReporters gathered that the journalists were shocked when the security operatives stationed at the main gate of the villa told them to submit their accreditation tags.

The security operatives did not give any reason or explanation for the withdrawal of the tags.

Tribunal: Kano govt holds ‘special prayer’ for continuity

Source: Punch paper

With the countdown to the declaration of the Election Petition Tribunal verdict, the Kano State Government on Saturday, organised a special prayer session for divine intervention towards the continuity of the present administration.

The prayer session, led by the Chief Imam of Kofar Nasarawa mosque, Dr. Sani Ashiru, prayed for peace, justice and tranquillity to reign supreme in the state and the entire country.

“Today, we gather here and pray to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala to express our appreciation and gratitude to Him for His numerous blessings and immeasurable mercy to us, to our state and to our country.

“We pray here today to express our thanks to Allah SWT for granting us victory in the 2023 general elections.

