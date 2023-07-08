Today’s Headlines: Ministers; Politicians Tinubu Should Not Appoint, Obasanjo, CJN, Sultan others storm Ekiti for Afe Babalola’s 60th anniversary

Ministers: Politicians Tinubu Should Not Appoint

Photo Credit: Leadership

Even before the submission of ministerial nominees to the Senate for final screening, names of those likely to make the list have been a subject of heated debate and prognosis. The matter has dominated the social media, leading to a rebuttal by the presidential spokesman, Mr. Dele Alake, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has concluded plans to submit the list of the ministerial nominees to the Senate.

Having appointed new security chiefs on June 19, attention has now been drawn to the quality of Nigerians to be appointed as ministers. Not a few have applauded and commended President Tinubu’s choice of security chiefs. So far, the resolution by the new security heads to frontally confront criminal groups has given hope for citizens of a nation that has suffered irreparable damage by gunmen. Not many are in doubt that the country is set to roar against blood-thirsty monsters. Considering the fact that the newly appointed security chiefs have demonstrated an unprecedented commitment to smoke out criminals from their caves and bring them to justice, the list of ministerial nominees must be devoid of politicians whose sole interest is advancing national development.

Obasanjo, CJN, Sultan others storm Ekiti for Afe Babalola’s 60th anniversary

Photo Credit: Vanguard

ABUJA– Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, are among dignitaries scheduled to converge on Ado-Ekiti next Monday to celebrate the 60th Call to Bar anniversary of a legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN.

Other dignitaries billed to attend the event, include the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, Bishop Matthew Kukah, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, among others.

Photo Credit: Google

Afe Babalola, who is the founder of the Afe Babalola University and Vanguard Columnist, was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales on July 9, 1963.

The event, which will feature a public lecture and book launch, is to celebrate his 60 years as a lawyer.

A statement by the Chairman, Organizing Committee, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, disclosed thar the ceremony being put together by Aare Babalola’s mentees, admirers and beneficiaries, will hold at the Alfa Belgore Hall, Afe Babalola University, ABUAD, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Makinde mourns popular cleric, Olowere

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has described the death of the founder of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Agbara, Asi Bodija, Michael Olowere, popularly called Baba Automatic, as a huge loss to Christendom and the entire state.

According to reports, Baba Olowere, died on Wednesday at his residence.

He was widely known for his biweekly prayer meeting called Automatic on Monday and was one of the most respected elders in the CAC worldwide.

In a condolence message on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor expressed his condolences to the leadership of the CAC worldwide, the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state, and the immediate family of the late Olowere.

The governor said, “I received the news of the death of Prophet Michael Ojo Olowere with shock. Baba lived his life serving God and humanity. He was a God’s General who sought the good of Oyo State and Nigeria and contributed his quota to making it happen.

Tinubu to attend ECOWAS summit in Guinea Bissau

Photo Credit: The Cable

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday to attend the 63rd ordinary session of the authority of heads of state and government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

Dele Alake, Tinubu’s special adviser on special duties, communications and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Friday.

The summit is Tinubu’s first ECOWAS official trip since he assumed office as Nigeria’s president on May 29.

According to the statement, the summit, which will take place on Sunday, is expected to address memoranda on pressing sub-regional issues, including; a report of the 50th ordinary session of the mediation and security council (MSC) covering security challenges faced by the member countries; report of the 90th ordinary session of ECOWAS council of ministers on the financial situation of the body and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as well as report on the status of transition in the Republics of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

