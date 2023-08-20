Today’s Headlines: Ministers designate to get N1.37bn for accommodation, Don’t add to Nigerians pains, PFN tells Tinubu

Ministers designate to get N1.37bn for accommodation

The housing allowances for the newly appointed ministers may cost the country about N343.25m yearly, according to findings.

With that annual allocation, in four years, the Federal Government will spend N1.37bn on the 45 ministers-designate’s accommodation.

The allowances are based on data collated from a document obtained from the website of the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission.

Unlike other allowances paid monthly, furniture allowance is usually paid once in four years.

Don’t add to Nigerians pains, PFN tells Tinubu

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to add to the pains of Nigerians occasioned by various factors but imitative policies that will give them relief.

Oke also called on President Tinubu not to marginalize any part of the country irrespective of their political leaning, ideology, religious belief or whether they voted for him or not.

The PFN President made the call while addressing a press conference on the state of the nation in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday.

The cleric also urged Nigerians to accept the outcome of the 2023 presidential election petition tribunal when delivered and forge ahead to build a formidable and virile country.

While cautioning those that might want to kick against the verdict, he maintained that those that lost today could win tomorrow if the country is peaceful.

Four South West states mark Isese Day, declare Monday holiday

Governors of four South-West states have declared Monday as a holiday for all public servants and residents of the states in commemoration of Isese festival which will take place on today.

The states include Lagos, Oyo, Osun and Ogun states.

In July, the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to officially recognize and declare August 20 as Isese Day holiday in the spirit of democracy and freedom of religion.

In a circular issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gbenga Akosile, on Saturday, Sanwo-Olu said the recognition of the day was to serve as a means of preserving the indigenous Yoruba culture and its heritage.

He added that while all public servants were expected to get back to work at 8am on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the state government would continue to provide the necessary support to traditional institutions in the state.

Nigeria should prioritize ethical drug distribution — NAFDAC, PCN

The Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, and the Registrar, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, Babashehu Ahmed, have reiterated the need for ethical drug distribution in the country.

The NAFDAC DG and PCN registrar stressed that the ethical distribution of pharmaceuticals is crucial to winning the fight against fake, adulterated, and spurious medicines.

The regulatory body’s helmsmen also called for more investment in ethical wholesale drug distribution.

This was as the regulators also lauded the commitment of the Board and Management of New Heights Pharmaceuticals an indigenous healthcare firm, for investing in ethical wholesale drug distribution.

